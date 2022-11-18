Alpha Serve Presents Power BI Connector for monday.com
Kyiv, Ukraine, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve presents its first product on the monday.com Apps Marketplace. Being a professional BI Connector developer with high-rated Power BI Connectors for Jira, ServiceNow, Zendesk and Shopify, Alpha Serve has successfully released its first application for monday.com. The new Power BI Connector by Alpha Serve will make it easier for companies using monday.com to analyze and visualize their data in Microsoft Power BI by offering the ability to easily export data from monday.com related to Workspaces, Boards, Items, Teams, Users, Groups, Tags, Updates, etc to Power BI.
As a recognized Leader of the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Adaptive Project Management (APMR) and Reporting, monday.com is an all-in-one work management platform helping teams to streamline their workflow, collaborate seamlessly, and manage complex projects effectively.
From this perspective, monday.com is definitely a valuable data source for any businesses. Integrating monday.com with a robust BI solution like Microsoft Power BI will help companies improve the entire customer interaction and project management based on intelligent insights generated from the deep analysis and data visualization that is offered by Power BI.
Power BI Connector for monday.com will make it easy for businesses to fetch their monday.com data and export it into Power BI for further calculations, analytics and visualization. It offers a seamless integration between Power BI Services and monday.com platform - imagine that it takes even less than 10 minutes to install the app and create the first data export.
Key features of the application include the ability to export any tables and fields (including custom fields), advanced filtering options, and permission settings and access management.
Power BI Connector by Alpha Serve will be helpful for any business wishing to build custom monday.com reports.
About Alpha Serve
Alpha Serve is a software development company specializing in the development of the enterprise-grade BI connectors for professional software. One of the company's main goals is to transform technological expertise into viable solutions that are high quality, easily scalable, and highly data-secure.
Their latest release, Power BI Connector for monday.com aligns with the vendor’s strategy target of becoming a leading provider of valuable business tools that improve the effectiveness of business operations and customer satisfaction.
So far this year, the company has released several unique products, such as Power BI Connector for ServiceNow, Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira, Power BI Connector for Zendesk, and finally Power BI Connector by Alpha Serve which is now available on monday.com Marketplace with a free plan.
