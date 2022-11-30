Transtek Participated in the Medica2022 on November 14-17, 2022. The Event Was Hosted at Am Staad (Stockumer Höfe), D-40474 Düsseldorf, Germany.
Zhongshan, China, November 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On November 14-17, 2022, Transtek participated in Medica2022. The event was hosted at Am Staad (Stockumer Höfe), D-40474 Düsseldorf, Germany. Transtek's flagship products and new products such as 4G blood pressure monitors, 4G blood glucose meters and 4G weight scales, as well as telehealth solutions with the launch of the latest brand TeleRPM were unveiled at the Medica exhibition. Many people were interested and came to consult, which raised the Transtek's profile and enhanced its brand influence and core competitiveness.
Medica, the world-renowned comprehensive medical exhibition held in Germany, is recognized as the world's largest hospital and medical equipment exhibition, ranking first in the world's medical trade exhibitions with its irreplaceable scale and influence. This year, many world-renowned companies and manufacturers of conventional hospital equipment and medical products launched their latest products and promote new technologies at Medica2022.
Founded in 2002, Transtek is committed to multiple health fields such as remote health and chronic disease management, providing customers with medical-grade "RPM devices" and "cloud services." Transtek also provides one-stop connectivity technology, device management, and fulfillment services for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) providers. Transtek has established a co-branded solution named TeleRPM since 2022, it stands for Quality & Value which is the best of Transtek. TeleRPM is an integrated solution which includes cellular blood pressure monitor, cellular weight scale, cellular blood glucose meter and all-round BLE package with AnyHub solution. Also, TeleRPM is open and scalable, and Transtek will leverage their expertise to help customers realize greater value, potential and outcomes.
