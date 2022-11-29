Parker Pawn Announced Continued Small Business Saturday Sale Event
Christmas shopping is in full swing. Parker Pawn is committed to providing diversity and products for the community. They announced they will have continued saving from now until Christmas.
Fayetteville, NC, November 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Parker Pawn is located in Fayetteville, NC. They have three stores and have continued to be part of their community. They had a huge Small Business Saturday sale and announced their sales will continue to make shopping easy from now until Christmas.
Parker Pawn has a wide range of products, from jewelry, gold, silver, tools, designer sneakers, and luxury handbags. If they don't have the product a customer is looking for, they will probably be able to find it.
They had an extensive sale on Small Business and want the community to know they will continue to have sales to help customers get their shopping done. Their watches were 40% off on Black Friday, more sales on Saturday, and continued sales going into December.
Stop in and see them www.parkerpawn.com.
Parker Pawn has a wide range of products, from jewelry, gold, silver, tools, designer sneakers, and luxury handbags. If they don't have the product a customer is looking for, they will probably be able to find it.
They had an extensive sale on Small Business and want the community to know they will continue to have sales to help customers get their shopping done. Their watches were 40% off on Black Friday, more sales on Saturday, and continued sales going into December.
Stop in and see them www.parkerpawn.com.
Contact
Parker PawnContact
Melanie Keefe
(910) 321-0500
parkerpawn.com
Melanie Keefe
(910) 321-0500
parkerpawn.com
Categories