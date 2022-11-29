Rutgers University Partners with Upright Education to Support Workforce Development in New Jersey’s Nationally Top-Ranking Tech Sector
Camden, NJ, November 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Professional and Executive Education at Rutgers (PEER), a continuing education unit of Rutgers University, is excited to announce its partnership with Upright Education to provide award-winning career enhancement vehicles in software development and UX/UI design for adult learners. Upright’s programs will crucially expand the dynamic and innovative learning opportunities Rutgers University has long offered in an area with high potential for economic growth in technology.
As the State University of New Jersey and one of the oldest colleges in the country, Rutgers University is committed to providing a variety of paths to higher education, career enhancement, and workforce training for learners of all backgrounds. Across its network of continuing education units, Rutgers offers more than 5,000 short-duration programs every year. As part of their portfolio of relevant career-enhancing programs for professionals, executives, and adult learners, Rutgers’ offerings include skill-building certificates for unemployed state residents, alternative paths to degrees for students returning to college after withdrawing, and programs for active-duty military and veterans. Each of these groups represents a vital segment of the adult learning population who Upright is dedicated to serving.
“Many of the fastest growing jobs are undersupplied, which is an opportunity for workers who are looking for more secure careers,” states Peter McAliney, Director of PEER. “We are very excited to have found a partnership with Upright that allows for our learners to quickly obtain the skills needed to enter into these emerging tech careers quickly.”
New Jersey’s tech sector places it among the top ten in the country for the dollar value of its contribution to its state economy. According to a recent estimate by CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global IT industry, the tech sector has been responsible for 9.6% of the economic output of the state of New Jersey, amounting to approximately $56 Billion.
Upright’s mission is to bring its career acceleration programs to regions with a robust and growing tech sector and a large population of diverse adult learners to expand skilled training opportunities, develop the labor force, and stimulate the working economy. By partnering with PEER, Upright will be furthering its mission with yet another in a series of partnerships with colleges and universities in areas of significant tech sector growth in the Northeast. “New Jersey continues to see growth in the tech space as new companies and investments develop in the state,” said Upright Chief Executive Officer, Benny Boas. “Professional and Executive Education at Rutgers serves a diverse audience of adult career-switchers, thus making a partnership between us a seamless fit.”
Upright’s current offerings include full-time and part-time programs, as well as part-time courses in software development and JavaScript. Each of these offerings includes a variety of financing and scheduling options, to ensure its availability to prospective learners regardless of their economic or professional circumstances. All of Upright’s courses can be taken online in a synchronous classroom environment offering hands-on opportunities to practice and hone career-building skills in a live setting. Learners receive unlimited career support until they secure their first jobs in tech.
Enrollment is eager to answer your questions about their programs. Book time to speak with an Enrollment counselor here: https://go.rutgers.edu/3aiv08t9 or attend a free info session on coding fundamentals on December 1, at 6:30pm. Register for the event here: https://go.rutgers.edu/78bwhhnb.
About Professional and Executive Education at Rutgers (PEER) PEER takes a holistic approach to support the career needs of rising professionals and employers in
the 21st century workplace. Its short-duration programs combine targeted content with career guidance from seasoned industry professionals. This approach serves to support the upskilling/reskilling/newskilling needs of individuals as well as complements the services provided by training and development departments tasked with acquiring and retaining their human capital. PEER’s revolutionary Personal Learning Coach model provides the flexibility required by both professionals and employers to meet the constantly shifting skills required for success in a
workplace increasingly defined by human-computer interaction. Learn more at professional.rutgers.edu, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.
About Upright Education
Established in 2021, Upright Education partners with colleges and universities to close the technology skills gap through award-winning career programs. Learners from Upright-powered programs have historically placed into jobs at a rate of 92% at over 60 employer partners around the nation. Learners master a variety of complex skillsets, engage with their classmates and employer partners, and receive comprehensive career training and workshops to earn jobs in just 3-6 months
of instruction.
Contacts
Professional and Executive Education at Rutgers (PEER)
Michelle DiLugi: +1 856 225 2985
dilugi@rutgers.edu
Upright Education
Benny Boas: +1 802 242 0561
info@uprighted.com
