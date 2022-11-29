Hispanic Unity of Florida Received $100,000 Grant from Share Our Strength to Increase Awareness of Child Tax Credit and Support Tax Services Through October 2022
Hollywood, FL, November 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF) received a $100,000 grant from Share Our Strength, a national anti-hunger organization, to increase access to free, quality tax assistance and to support outreach and enrollment efforts for the Child Tax Credit (CTC).
Today, HUF is excited to announce a Facebook Live event on Wednesday, November 30 at 12:00PM, along with Share Our Strength and Florida Prosperity Partnership Coalition, an interactive 30-minute chat with experts. Learn about the community key findings and impacts during the time of service. Join the chat by clicking here: https://fb.me/e/4eeFPuan5.
HUF is part of Broward Tax Pro – a coalition of three dozen community partners, with funders including the Children’s Services Council of Broward and the United Way of Broward – which provides no-cost tax preparation services to thousands of qualified Broward County residents. Clients with household incomes of up to $66,000/year, may save up to $300 in tax preparation fees and can access the Child Tax Credit, a refundable tax credit worth up to $3,600 per child by filing amendments or first-time returns. IRS-certified tax professionals prepared tax returns after the regular tax season from May 16 through October 15, at three locations including HUF’s main office at 5840 Johnson Street in Hollywood.
In addition, HUF shared information about the Child Tax Credit, a refundable tax credit that helps offset the costs of raising kids and is worth up to $3,600 for each child under 6 years old and $3,000 for each child between 6 and 17 years old.
"Saving on tax preparation, reducing tax liability, and accessing extra dollars through tax credits provide a huge relief to the families we serve," said Felipe Pinzon, HUF’s President/CEO. Clients can catch up on bills, put aside money for a rainy day, or make an important purchase that has been put off. This is even more important as the community deals with rising costs of basic needs, such as food and transportation.
HUF offered services in English and Spanish to help families improve their finances, including application assistance for food assistance (SNAP), affordable health insurance, employment services, and asset building (i.e., first time homebuyers, small business education). To learn more, call 954-964-8884 or visit www.hispanicunity.org.
About Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF)
Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF) was founded in 1982 by community leaders to guide newcomers to the U.S. on their journey to their American dream and to ease the acculturation process. Today, HUF is Broward County’s largest 501(c) (3) dedicated to the immigrant population. With 12 programs and more than 30 services offered in three languages, this agency serves South Florida’s diverse community. Since its inception, HUF has helped more than 500,000 individuals.
About Share Our Strength
At Share Our Strength, we're ending hunger and poverty – in the United States and abroad. Through proven, effective campaigns like No Kid Hungry and Cooking Matters, we connect people who care to ideas that work.
