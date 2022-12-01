NetQuest’s Network Security Broker Delivers Telco-Scale Visibility at Dramatically Lower Costs
Security monitoring optimization reduces the cost of threat hunting infrastructure by intelligently removing traffic that provides little value to the cyber mission.
Mount Laurel, NJ, December 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NetQuest Corporation, a global leader of advanced cyber intelligence solutions, today announced its new Network Security Broker (NSB) product line for delivering advanced network visibility at a fraction of the cost by intelligently optimizing traffic forwarded to network security tools.
CISOs and their network security teams are facing a massive challenge defending against increasingly complex cyber threats. This challenge is magnified by a continuous rise in traffic volume combined with an increasing percentage of encrypted traffic. Hence, the spending required to scale threat hunting infrastructure has dramatically increased despite visibility having declined at an alarming rate. Purpose built for network security teams, the NSB is a bump-in-the-wire placed between network taps and security tools to reduce overall costs by only forwarding traffic that has been classified as being high value and worthy of deeper analysis.
“NetQuest has delivered optimized traffic visibility at an extreme scale to support mission-critical cyber security challenges,” said Jesse Price, CEO and President of NetQuest Corporation. “Our Network Security Broker enables threat detection across the world’s largest networks, empowering security teams within carriers and government agencies to realize a return on investment in under 12 months.”
The NSB reduces the cost of network security solutions for traffic backhaul, packet analysis and packet capture using a customizable traffic policy engine to intelligently pass, drop or truncate individual packets.
- Encrypted traffic classification allows conditional packet payload truncation to reduce data throughput.
- TLS and IETF QUIC handshake detection allows key flow setup information to be forwarded intact.
- Mass IP address prefix filtering allows identification of traffic to or from over 1 million IP prefixes.
- Process 5G mobile network and other tunneling protocols for subscriber-level traffic handling.
Find out more information about NetQuest’s Network Security Broker at: https://netquestcorp.com/network-security-broker/.
For additional details related to emerging network trends driving demand for Network Security Brokers, download the briefing Streamlining Telco SOC Operations just released by HardenStance, a leader in IT and telecom cyber security research.
About NetQuest
NetQuest designs, manufactures and markets advanced cyber intelligence solutions to network service providers, large enterprises and government agencies for national defense and network security applications. Founded in 1987 and based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, NetQuest is an employee-owned business. With a 30-year track record of providing cutting edge cyber solutions, NetQuest has developed a global customer base, marketing directly and through a network of strategic partners, value-added resellers and representatives. For more information, visit https://www.netquestcorp.com.
