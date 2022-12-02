Christmas Crazy Mazes - Fun with Purpose
A book of Christmas-shaped mazes for kids ages 10-12.
San Diego, CA, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Remember getting an activity book when you were a kid? Remember the fun of spending hours doing the same word search, mazes, or picture puzzles over and over, how that scratched a special mental itch? Each time you finished a puzzle, there was a tiny endorphin rush that drove you on to the next puzzle. While having fun like this is the primary purpose of our latest book, "Christmas Crazy Mazes," there's more to maze books than just play.
Here at Barefoot Brains, they're focused on creating puzzle books for children, adults, and seniors to grow and maintain active brains. While they love maze books, they also love the fact that they're an excellent tool for cognitive development in kids.
Research published in Developmental Psychology demonstrates that children who are good at spatial tasks, like mazes, are also good at mathematics and logic, and training in mazes can improve reasoning skills. For instance, imagine a maze with three paths. Each path connects a top and bottom half of an animal to make a whole animal. Kids must follow the correct path to find the right parts. Sounds simple to you and me, but wonderful things are happening inside a child's brain when faced with such simple logic and spatial reasoning tasks.
And there's more. Mazes improve hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills, both of which contribute to sensory integration and motor control. This is one reason mazes are not only good for kids, but also for seniors facing cognitive decline, which contributes to loss of motor control. The Barefoot Brains lineup of puzzle books is developing additional titles to serve both middle-adults and seniors.
Finally, there's a third benefit to maze books for kids, and that's respite from chaos. There's a calming effect for kids (and adults) in doing repetitive tasks over which they have total control, creating a relaxing meditation that triggers a hormone response and lowers cortisol levels.
So, while "Christmas Crazy Mazes" is a fun book for kids, it's also a surprisingly powerful tool, like all puzzle books, in your child's cognitive development. Their Christmas-themed puzzles simply add seasonal fun to the mix. You can learn more about Barefoot Brains Publishing on Amazon by checking out their "Christmas Crazy Mazes" book and clicking on the publisher's name.
Linda Schneider
619-606-3021
https://www.amazon.com/Barefoot-Brains-Publishing/e/B0BLT5QKL3?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&qid=1669831673&
