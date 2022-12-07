Park City Brewing Wins Three Awards in Salt City Best Contest Presented by The Salt Lake Tribune
Park City Brewing announces recognition from Salt Lake Tribune readers, NHL Center Ice Package for hockey game viewing, and special brew releases for the holidays.
Park City, UT, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Park City Brewing is proud to be the recipient of three awards from the Salt Lake Tribune “Salt City Best” program this year, winning Silver in two categories: Best New Restaurant in Park City and Best Happy Hour in Park City, and Bronze for Best Restaurant in Park City. Park City Brewing (PCB) is honored to be included among some of the top breweries and restaurants in the state of Utah, and they are grateful to their staff and patrons for making PCB a convivial gathering spot for locals and tourists alike.
“Our team is focused on creating the best customer experience, and these awards validate the hard work we have done to get to this point. We appreciate the Salt Lake Tribune creating the opportunity to be part of the contest, their ongoing support of the small business community, and of course, to all our fans who voted for us,” said Elias Fairman, President of Operations. Key to providing an optimal environment for visitors is the extensive sports viewing options. PCB boasts eight televisions with a varied and impressive sports line up every day including the full NFL Sunday ticket and NHL Center Ice sports packages. Ample parking is available at the Kimball Junction location so friends and family can easily congregate to watch their favorite sporting events at their local brewery.
“Customers value the fact that they can count on the consistent quality of our food and core beers, and that we are also continually refreshing the experience by offering culinary specials and original flavors from the lab,” noted brewmaster Troy Higgins. The uber popular POG sour, Cold Town IPA, and Mexican Lager are now on draft full time in the tap room and can be taken home in a PCB growler. Special beverages brewed for the holidays include a cinnamon apple seltzer, homemade root beer for the kids, as well as a variety of stouts that will be released throughout the winter. “We look forward to entertaining the aprés ski crowd now that the resorts are open,” he added. “With the anticipated arrival of our taproom’s canning machine this month, we’re able to offer the PCB community high-point beers brewed in-house come January.”
When planning a holiday party, consider bringing the group to PCB, they have packages to accommodate a variety of occasions. There is also an abundance of new merchandise including hoodies, party shirts, and PCB branded Igloo Coolers that make great gifts. PCB is open for lunch/brunch Thursday through Sunday and dinner is served nightly.
For more information on Park City Brewing, the team, and how you can get your hands on a cold one, visit them at www.parkcitybrewing.com.
About Park City Brewing: Park City Brewing specializes in creating beers inspired by the unique flavors and seasonality that capture the sentiment of Park City, Utah. Emerging with a new taste, branding, and ownership in 2020, Park City Brewing has created beer for locals, by locals. Park City Brewing offers five core beers and opened its first brewery and taproom in early 2022, located in Park City, Utah.
