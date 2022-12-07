National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program - 33 Years and Running
Indianapolis, IN, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line with them in 2023.
Training runs start at NIFS convenient downtown location Wednesday nights, February 1, – May 3, 2023 at 6 pm. Online registration is now open.
The NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program prepares participants for both the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini Marathon scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023 and the Geist Half Marathon.
The 14-week program includes an educational training clinic on February 1st, weekly group walks/runs with pace groups for any level, a program shirt, weekly Wednesday access to NIFS for cross-training, snacks and refreshments, and a celebration dinner. 1st-year rookies who are non-members receive a 30-day membership to NIFS.
Past participant Jennifer says this about the program, “We have participated in other training programs in the past, and in my opinion, the NIFS program beats theirs hands down."
To register, go to www.nifs.org under Event Training Programs.
For information regarding the NIFS Mini Marathon and 5K Training Program, contact: Tim Howard at (317) 274-3432 ext. 244.
NIFS media contact
Trudy Coler
(317) 274-3432
email: tcoler@nifs.org
Visit www.nifs.org
National Institute for Fitness and Sport is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing human health, physical fitness and athletic performance through research, education and service.
Training runs start at NIFS convenient downtown location Wednesday nights, February 1, – May 3, 2023 at 6 pm. Online registration is now open.
The NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program prepares participants for both the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini Marathon scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023 and the Geist Half Marathon.
The 14-week program includes an educational training clinic on February 1st, weekly group walks/runs with pace groups for any level, a program shirt, weekly Wednesday access to NIFS for cross-training, snacks and refreshments, and a celebration dinner. 1st-year rookies who are non-members receive a 30-day membership to NIFS.
Past participant Jennifer says this about the program, “We have participated in other training programs in the past, and in my opinion, the NIFS program beats theirs hands down."
To register, go to www.nifs.org under Event Training Programs.
For information regarding the NIFS Mini Marathon and 5K Training Program, contact: Tim Howard at (317) 274-3432 ext. 244.
NIFS media contact
Trudy Coler
(317) 274-3432
email: tcoler@nifs.org
Visit www.nifs.org
National Institute for Fitness and Sport is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing human health, physical fitness and athletic performance through research, education and service.
Contact
National Institute for Fitness and SportContact
Trudy Coler
(317) 274-3432
www.nifs.org
250 University Blvd.
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Trudy Coler
(317) 274-3432
www.nifs.org
250 University Blvd.
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Categories