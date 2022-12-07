Education Advocate Combats "COVID Learning Loss," the Lingering Effects of the Lockdown on Children
Washington, DC, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Good Hope Tutoring Services is not your typical tutoring service. The company has embarked upon a mission to combat a problem that has the potential to affect the socio-economic well-being of an entire generation of young people.
It's no secret that the country has experienced catastrophic losses on multiple fronts due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Shrinking bottom lines and expanding waistlines have spawned an “all-hands-on-deck” effort to counter the damaging effects of the pandemic. What is not as commonly known is the significant learning loss experienced by students.
Because the learning loss victims are primarily children who don’t have much of a "voice," and overworked caretakers who don’t have the resources, many are unaware of the learning loss predicament.
COVID Learning Loss has resulted in a significant reduction in socialization skills and earning potential for thousands of children and young adults. Some estimates put the potential earnings loss in the millions of dollars.
According to Orisha Brown, founder of Good Hope Tutoring Services, "This problem will not go away on its own. It requires a combined effort from thought leaders in education, social services, non-profits and government agencies."
Ms. Brown is an education advocate and is on the frontline in the battle to curb COVID learning loss. Her company provides resources to help children stem the learning loss tide as well as help them deal with the consequences.
"There have been considerable efforts to mitigate the obvious negative effects of the lockdown, and rightly so," says, Ms. Brown. But a pressing question that Ms. Brown persistently poses to anyone who will listen is, "What about the children?"
To find out more about Orisha Brown, Good Hope Tutoring and COVID Learning Loss, call 301-717-8046 or visit goodhopetutoring.com.
It's no secret that the country has experienced catastrophic losses on multiple fronts due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Shrinking bottom lines and expanding waistlines have spawned an “all-hands-on-deck” effort to counter the damaging effects of the pandemic. What is not as commonly known is the significant learning loss experienced by students.
Because the learning loss victims are primarily children who don’t have much of a "voice," and overworked caretakers who don’t have the resources, many are unaware of the learning loss predicament.
COVID Learning Loss has resulted in a significant reduction in socialization skills and earning potential for thousands of children and young adults. Some estimates put the potential earnings loss in the millions of dollars.
According to Orisha Brown, founder of Good Hope Tutoring Services, "This problem will not go away on its own. It requires a combined effort from thought leaders in education, social services, non-profits and government agencies."
Ms. Brown is an education advocate and is on the frontline in the battle to curb COVID learning loss. Her company provides resources to help children stem the learning loss tide as well as help them deal with the consequences.
"There have been considerable efforts to mitigate the obvious negative effects of the lockdown, and rightly so," says, Ms. Brown. But a pressing question that Ms. Brown persistently poses to anyone who will listen is, "What about the children?"
To find out more about Orisha Brown, Good Hope Tutoring and COVID Learning Loss, call 301-717-8046 or visit goodhopetutoring.com.
Contact
Good Hope Tutoring ServicesContact
Orisha Brown
301-332-1081
www.goodhopetutoring.com
Orisha Brown
301-332-1081
www.goodhopetutoring.com
Categories