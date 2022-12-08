Superior Grocers is Now in the Central Valley; Opens New Location in Tulare, CA

On Saturday, December 3 2022, Superior Grocers opened its 71st store in Tulare, CA at 115 S. West St., the former Palace Foods Depot. The grocery retailer who primarily operates in Southern California has now expanded into the Central Valley. The new store features a large selection of Produce, Grocery, Beer & Wine, and Fresh Quality Meat. Plans for the addition of a full service Kitchen, Bakery, and Tortilleria are under way.