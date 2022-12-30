Parker Pawn Announced They Can Help Liquidate Valuable Items
Following the holiday season, there are extra things that may be unwanted or unused because a newer similar item replaced them. Parker Pawn announced they can help liquidate unwanted items.
Fayetteville, NC, December 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Parker Pawn announced they can help liquidate unwanted and underused tools, handbags, electronics, luxury watches, jewelry, and other valuables.
Christmas gifts often replace old and outdated luxury items, watches, jewelry, electronics, and tools. The question is what do you do with the unwanted things?
With Parker Pawn's announcement, people no longer have to contend with storing their old or unwanted items. Instead of these items sitting on shelves or in the garage collecting dust, Parker Pawn says to bring valuable items in and get them appraised and authenticated.
The Pawn brokers at Parker Pawn will make a fair offer based on current market value. It is totally up to the costumer if they want to accept the offer and leave the store with cash.
Another option is to ask about pawning the items. This way they are returned when the pawn balance is paid in full. This is a helpful option when an item has sentimental value.
The holidays are a time when many people overspend. Have an option to liquidate unwanted quality items can help pay the bills. Knowing that Parker Pawn is a family owned business and highly trusted, makes working with them easy.
If you have questions about the value of items, call them or visit them at www.parkerpawn.com
Christmas gifts often replace old and outdated luxury items, watches, jewelry, electronics, and tools. The question is what do you do with the unwanted things?
With Parker Pawn's announcement, people no longer have to contend with storing their old or unwanted items. Instead of these items sitting on shelves or in the garage collecting dust, Parker Pawn says to bring valuable items in and get them appraised and authenticated.
The Pawn brokers at Parker Pawn will make a fair offer based on current market value. It is totally up to the costumer if they want to accept the offer and leave the store with cash.
Another option is to ask about pawning the items. This way they are returned when the pawn balance is paid in full. This is a helpful option when an item has sentimental value.
The holidays are a time when many people overspend. Have an option to liquidate unwanted quality items can help pay the bills. Knowing that Parker Pawn is a family owned business and highly trusted, makes working with them easy.
If you have questions about the value of items, call them or visit them at www.parkerpawn.com
Contact
Parker PawnContact
Melanie Keefe
(910) 321-0500
parkerpawn.com
Melanie Keefe
(910) 321-0500
parkerpawn.com
Categories