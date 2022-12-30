Former Director of Sales Proves Pivoting is the Key to Career Growth
In March of 2020, "pandemic" was a word that united the globe in a way that no one could have imagined. As the world navigated the new normal, another "p" word was introduced to the global lexicon. Pivot became a household word as families and businesses alike learned what it meant to be truly flexible. Undoubtedly, times have been tough in recent years. With a dramatic shift in the landscape to omnichannel selling, businesses were forced to pivot or risk losing it all. But despite the challenging environment, the most resilient business leaders found ways to succeed by pivoting. Whether that meant taking a bold new direction for your organization or taking on a completely different job role altogether, people were learning to be flexible. The Air Force adage states, “flexibility is the key to airpower,” and business leaders were learning to fly in this new climate.
For several years, Bob Meara recognized that the automotive marketing landscape was changing. As a successful AE, Sales Manager, and then Director of Sales in automotive marketing, Bob had weathered tough business climates before. This time it was different. Bob decided it was time for a career pivot.
Meara shares his insights on why deciding to pivot was critical to his career path. As a former Director of Sales at a tech company specializing in automotive marketing, he implemented strategies that had a positive impact on future business. After leaving his position, he decided to pivot away from automotive marketing and sharpen his skills in the logistics and food distribution industry. In January, he moved into a role as President of MEI Distribution, a perishable food distribution company.
To ensure his success in his new career, Bob championed a "pivoting" mentality. This involved constantly adapting his skillset to keep up with changing markets. By doing this, he was able to carve out a successful path for himself that would have been much harder if he hadn't been open to the idea of a new industry and career path.
Strategic Moves
Meara’s career accomplishments started when he was an Account Executive for a large media conglomerate. Even though Bob had much success in that role, after several years, he decided it was time to move in a direction that would better utilize his leadership skills and ultimately lead to career growth. Even though he knew it would mean a pay cut, this was a strategic step in achieving his leadership goals. “There are a lot of high performing sales guys that have exceptional leadership qualities. The fear of making less money in the short term keeps them from pursuing executive leadership roles. It’s a risk and a tough decision to make, especially when you’ve built a strong book of business,” Meara said. For Bob, this shift proved to be a smart move. It also gave him a unique set of skills that have helped in other areas of his career.
Risk and Reward
At previous organizations, Bob’s implementation of relationship focused selling and refining efficiencies in the workplace had a positive impact on the company’s revenue which did not go unnoticed. Since taking on the role of president of MEI in January, Bob has made a clear commitment to revenue growth through these same processes, and it has proved to be a winning combination. Under his leadership, MEI has made several strategic moves which have led to revenue growth.
Bob was asked to elaborate on why he believes pivoting can be such an important part of career growth and how it can help you achieve your career goals. By embracing change and moving his company in an innovative direction, Bob was able to grow the business significantly and achieve success in a new industry.
How would you describe your career change?
Bob: "It challenges you. A career pivot can be a great way to push yourself to your limits. This will help you grow as an individual and learn new skills that you never would have thought possible. It also allows you to work in fields that you may not have considered before."
What is the greatest skill you have learned?
Bob: "It expanded my knowledge base. A career pivot can be a great way to learn new things and gain experience in new fields. This will give you the skills and knowledge you need to land the job of your dreams, as well as opportunities to develop new skills that you never would have thought possible. You gain confidence knowing that you can have success in all areas of business. When I coach my son in baseball, I make sure that he knows how to play every position on the field. It's the same thing, really. When you are open to change, you are much more marketable."
What was an unforeseen benefit?
Bob: "It gave me a new perspective. It means reevaluating everything you know and starting from scratch. When you pivot your career, you're opening yourself up to new opportunities and perspectives. This can give you a fresh perspective on the world and help you see things in a different light. It can also help develop new skills that you wouldn't have known existed before. This ultimately makes for a better leader.”
Bob Meara's journey from AE to Director of Sales to President of MEI is a testament to the power of pivoting in one's career. His leadership and strategic shifts have enabled MEI to move in a bold new direction, with successful results. From tackling challenges to understanding the importance of streamlining processes, Bob has shown that it takes a combination of skill and strategy to successfully lead a business through times of change. By taking the necessary steps to move ahead, Bob has demonstrated that with the right attitude and ambition, anything is possible.
