The National Widows Association: Founder Dedicates Her 60th Birthday to Helping the Cause of Providing Awareness, Community, Support, and Resources for Widows

Darlyn Turner, the founder of The National Widows Association, decided that for her 60th birthday, instead of having a fancy gala for herself and family, to host a Birthday Benefit Bash. Darlyn founded NWA one year after the sudden passing of her husband in 2018. After discovering the neglect, oversight, and lack of resources available to widows, Darlyn decided she had to become a voice to this population of over 258 million women worldwide.