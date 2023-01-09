The National Widows Association: Founder Dedicates Her 60th Birthday to Helping the Cause of Providing Awareness, Community, Support, and Resources for Widows
Darlyn Turner, the founder of The National Widows Association, decided that for her 60th birthday, instead of having a fancy gala for herself and family, to host a Birthday Benefit Bash. Darlyn founded NWA one year after the sudden passing of her husband in 2018. After discovering the neglect, oversight, and lack of resources available to widows, Darlyn decided she had to become a voice to this population of over 258 million women worldwide.
Chicago, IL, January 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As one of the few organizations that service widows, locally, nationally, and internationally, The National Widows Association community helps to guide widows through the painful process of starting over, forming a new identity, healing, and becoming empowered to live again. The National Widow’s Association’s hosts monthly meetings and events, provides information and resources, and helps to fund homes for widows in Africa and the Philippines.
On January 21, at 5pm cst, there will be a Birthday Benefit Bash black tie event at The Oasis Banquet Center, hosted by comedian, singer, actor and producer Lexi Allen, also a widow. It will be a night of entertainment, comedy, fine dining, music, dancing, and special acknowledgements of widows that have overcome tremendous obstacles and continue to give back to their communities. NWA is looking for sponsors for this event to help reach their $60,000 goal. There is opportunity to make a general donation, or to sponsor a widow, a table of widows, or become a business or individual sponsor of this event. To donate you can go to the website or visit Eventbrite.com and search for “Birthday Benefit Bash.”
All proceeds will benefit The National Widows Association, a 5013c organization.
About The National Widows Association
The National Widows Association provides awareness, information, encouragement, empowerment, resources, and community to widows worldwide.
The National Widows Association Headquarters are in Orlando, Florida. There are additional branches in Chicago, Illinois, Zion, Illinois, Bolingbrook, Illinois, Waukegan, Illinois, San Diego, California, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Media Contact: Dana Harris
President/Founder: Darlyn Turner
Email: nwaonline@yahoo.com
Website: thenwaonline.com
