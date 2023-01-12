Celebrate Justice on Sunday January 15, 2023, with the 400 Years of African American History Commission

The 400 Years of African American History Commission (YAAHC), invites those interested to watch Justice Sunday Service Around the Clock on January 15, 2023. Programming will begin at 12 p.m. EST, hosted by acclaimed actor/producer Ernie Hudson, featuring remarks from distinguished leaders. A one-hour virtual watch party will be hosted by the 400 YAAHC National Student Ambassadors Saniya Gay and Tybre Faw, at 3:45 pm EST. Guests may learn more information by visiting www.400yaahc.gov.