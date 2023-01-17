A Culturally Responsive Space for Black Women to Receive Affordable Mental Wellness Support

According to the Global Wellness Institute, there has been a demand for more inclusivity in the virtual therapy app and digital mental wellness platforms designed to support the emotional well-being of Black people. Both the pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement has made it necessary for Black people to seek ways that not only feel effective but safe for them to address their growing mental health concerns. Innovative digital mental wellness platforms like MoodWellth is the answer.