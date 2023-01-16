Human-Healthcare.com Becomes the First Health Tech Startup to Introduce Personalized Healthcare in Pakistan

Pakistanis are getting tired of the rushed doctor visits, long waiting times, frequent medical errors in clinics & hospitals, and the fee-for-service model. A group of Pakistani physicians in the US, UK, & Canada has launched an innovative care model called, Personalized Healthcare. Starting as a primary care service in Karachi and serving the elderly population at their homes, the startup plans to serve all major cities by the end of 2023.