Klaus P. Fischer, Ph.D. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Lompoc, CA, January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Klaus P. Fischer, Ph.D. of Lompoc, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education. Dr. Fischer was also honored with this award for 2022.
About Klaus P. Fischer, Ph.D.
Klaus P. Fischer, Ph.D. is a cultural historian of modern Europe with expertise in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. With 50 plus years' experience teaching philosophy, history, and comparative civilizations, Dr. Fischer is now retired. During his career, he taught at the University of California - Santa Barbara; Fort Lewis College, Colorado; Chapman University, Vandenberg AFB; and was the department chair of Allan Hancock College of California. He also served as a college director at the VAB.
Dr. Fischer is also a published author and scholar. His published works include the books, "Nazi Germany: A New History;" "History and Prophecy: Oswald Spengler and the Decline of the West;" "The History of an Obsession: German Judeophobia and the Holocaust;" "America in White, Black, and Grey: The Stormy 1960s;" "Hitler in America;" "Germany in Turmoil, 1918-1923;" and "How was it possible? A Holocaust Reader.”
Dr. Fischer is a member of numerous organizations including Phi Alpha Theta; the American Historical Association; the International Society for the Comparative Study of Civilizations; and the H.L. Mencken Society.
Born December 12, 1942 in Munich, Germany, he immigrated to the United States in 1959 at the age of 17. He earned his B.A. in 1964 and his M.A. in 1966 from Arizona State University and went on to receive his Ph.D. in European History, Anglo-American History, and Philosophy of History from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 1972.
In his spare time, you can find Klaus traveling, reading, and writing.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
