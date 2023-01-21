E-File 1095 & 1094 Forms to Federal and States with Confidence Using ez1095 Software
The in-house ez1095 software simplifies ACA forms 1094 and 1095 filing to federal and states for business owners and tax professionals who need to meet the upcoming IRS e-file deadline. Potential clients are welcome to try the software before purchasing by visiting www.halfpricesoft.com
Los Angeles, CA, January 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Filing 1095 & 1094 ACA form to IRS and State with in house ez1095 from halfpricesoft is easy, safe and cost-effective. The latest edition of ez1095 supports paper form printing, pdf printing and efile feature. It also comes with a quick data import feature from the spreadsheet, xml files and QuickBooks IIF file.
Designedwith simplicity in mind, this in house 1095 tax form software is user-friendly and easy to install and set up, even for those new to tax software or with limited knowledge of computers. ez1095 software’s graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and printing forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.
“The latest ez1095 ACA software is available to help clients file forms 1094 and 1095 in time.” said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Priced from just $195 per installation, ($295 for efile version) ez1095 supports unlimited company accounts on the same machine at no additional cost.
Customers that need to efile form 1095 and 1094 can download and try out this ACA software from Halfpricsoft.com before purchasing with no obligation by visiting http://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/form-1095-software-free-download.asp.
Some features include but are not limited to:
- Test case scenarios can be created to save customers time
- XML files available for verification before sending them to the IRS and state.
- Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.
- PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies
- Efile version available at additional cost (Internet required)
- Support unlimited companies.
- Support an unlimited number of recipients.
- Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.
- Fast data import feature
- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance
- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns
- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage
- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return
ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. To learn more about ez1095 ACA software, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.as.
Contact
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
https://www.halfpricesoft.com
