TikTok Nutrition Expert Ilana Muhlstein Launches Next-Level Meal-Delivery Program, "Ilana Meals"
Ilana Muhlstein lost 100 pounds using her world-renowned weight loss program, 2B Mindset. Now, consumers will be able to enjoy her curation of flavorful, fresh meals at home without the meal prep.
Los Angeles, CA, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- To kick off the new year, Ilana Muhlstein, bestselling author and nutrition expert, is launching Ilana Meals, a new and deliciously affordable meal delivery service that redefines what healthy eating looks like. Loaded with flavorful and fresh meals that are dairy and gluten-free – high in fiber, quality protein and non-starchy vegetables – Ilana Meals ups the ante on meal delivery, offering next-level gourmet clean eating straight to consumers' doorsteps.
Ilana Meals follows the principles of Ilana’s groundbreaking 2B Mindset program which promotes weight loss through the consumption of healthy, satisfying meals. Since 2020, her book, "You Can Drop It," has sold 50,000 copies and hundreds of thousands of her followers have become healthier and lost incredible amounts of weight using her principles.
"I know meal prep is time consuming and take-out is expensive, which is why I've partnered with a network of chefs I trust and chose these healthy and comforting meals for you,” said Ilana Muhlstein. “These are the same foods and recipes that helped me lose 100 pounds and keep it off with a positive mindset. I cannot wait for you to try them!"
Ilana Meals are currently available in 43 states and looking to expand to the continental US in the coming months. Weekly or ongoing subscriptions are available. Consumers can enjoy an auto-generated menu, or customize their orders each week. Working with local chefs, the menu changes often so there are always plenty of new items to choose from. To learn more about Ilana Meals, visit www.ilanamuhlstein.com/meals.
About Ilana Muhlstein
Ilana Muhlstein, MS, is a Registered Dietitian, Nutritionist, bestselling author and TikTok Queen. Ilana has lost over 100 pounds - and kept it off - using the 2B Mindset program she created. She’s also helped thousands of other people lose weight through her private practice in Beverly Hills and at UCLA. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition and Dietetics from the University of Maryland and her Master’s degree in Applied Nutrition from Northeastern University. She sits on the prestigious Executive Leadership Team for the American Heart Association, and has been lecturing for the Bruin Health Improvement Program at UCLA since 2013. Ilana is also a contributing writer for publications such as SELF and the Journal of Obesity. She has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Reader’s Digest, Shape, Health, and Women’s Health. Ilana lives in Los Angeles, California with her husband Noah, and three children, Olivia, Julian, and Gideon.
Learn more at www.ilanamuhlstein.com.
Ilana Meals follows the principles of Ilana’s groundbreaking 2B Mindset program which promotes weight loss through the consumption of healthy, satisfying meals. Since 2020, her book, "You Can Drop It," has sold 50,000 copies and hundreds of thousands of her followers have become healthier and lost incredible amounts of weight using her principles.
"I know meal prep is time consuming and take-out is expensive, which is why I've partnered with a network of chefs I trust and chose these healthy and comforting meals for you,” said Ilana Muhlstein. “These are the same foods and recipes that helped me lose 100 pounds and keep it off with a positive mindset. I cannot wait for you to try them!"
Ilana Meals are currently available in 43 states and looking to expand to the continental US in the coming months. Weekly or ongoing subscriptions are available. Consumers can enjoy an auto-generated menu, or customize their orders each week. Working with local chefs, the menu changes often so there are always plenty of new items to choose from. To learn more about Ilana Meals, visit www.ilanamuhlstein.com/meals.
About Ilana Muhlstein
Ilana Muhlstein, MS, is a Registered Dietitian, Nutritionist, bestselling author and TikTok Queen. Ilana has lost over 100 pounds - and kept it off - using the 2B Mindset program she created. She’s also helped thousands of other people lose weight through her private practice in Beverly Hills and at UCLA. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition and Dietetics from the University of Maryland and her Master’s degree in Applied Nutrition from Northeastern University. She sits on the prestigious Executive Leadership Team for the American Heart Association, and has been lecturing for the Bruin Health Improvement Program at UCLA since 2013. Ilana is also a contributing writer for publications such as SELF and the Journal of Obesity. She has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Reader’s Digest, Shape, Health, and Women’s Health. Ilana lives in Los Angeles, California with her husband Noah, and three children, Olivia, Julian, and Gideon.
Learn more at www.ilanamuhlstein.com.
Contact
Ilana MealsContact
Michael Goldberg
516-369-3167
www.ilanamuhlstein.com
Michael Goldberg
516-369-3167
www.ilanamuhlstein.com
Categories