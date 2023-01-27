Holocaust Film Inspires Indiana Town

"The Ice Cream Man," a short film about the Holocaust starring Noah Emmerich will be shot this March in Columbus, Indiana. Based on the true story of Ernst Cahn, a popular Jewish owner of an ice cream parlor in Amsterdam, who in 1941 was targeted by SS Lieutenant Klaus Barbie, the infamous "Butcher of Lyon." Cahn's actions sparked a series of events that led to what became known as The February Strike, the first and largest anti-Nazi protest during World War II.