Brittan Dadon Becomes Partner in Stahl, Davies, Sewell, Chavarria & Friend Law Firm

Stahl, Davies, Sewell, Chavarria & Friend is pleased to announce that Brittany Dadon has become a partner in the Firm. She specializes in real estate, regulatory, and permitting aspects of utility scale wind, solar, and battery storage projects in Texas. During her time at the Firm, Brittany has worked on numerous wind, solar, battery storage, and natural gas energy projects at various stages: greenfield, acquisition, and repowering projects—totaling over 8 gigawatts of generation capacity.