Brittan Dadon Becomes Partner in Stahl, Davies, Sewell, Chavarria & Friend Law Firm
Stahl, Davies, Sewell, Chavarria & Friend is pleased to announce that Brittany Dadon has become a partner in the Firm. She specializes in real estate, regulatory, and permitting aspects of utility scale wind, solar, and battery storage projects in Texas. During her time at the Firm, Brittany has worked on numerous wind, solar, battery storage, and natural gas energy projects at various stages: greenfield, acquisition, and repowering projects—totaling over 8 gigawatts of generation capacity.
Austin, TX, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brittany Dadon joined the Firm in 2017. She specializes in real estate, regulatory, and permitting aspects of utility scale wind, solar, and battery storage projects in Texas. Her focus is on assisting clients through all phases of project development, financing, and operations. Drawing upon her time as a staff attorney at the PUCT, Brittany has particular expertise in guiding clients through the ERCOT interconnection process, advising clients on required registrations and filings with the PUCT and ERCOT, and representing clients before the PUCT in PURA §39.158 applications. Brittany also helps clients navigate local permitting requirements, including any county and municipal regulations. With respect to real estate, she specializes in drafting and negotiating site control documents, reviewing shared facilities agreements, conducting large-scale title and survey review, and providing solutions to any curative issues that arise, such as clouds on title, severed estates, siting restrictions, and other encumbrances to project development and operations. She has extensive experience acting as local counsel to renewable energy developer clients in construction loan transactions and equity investment transactions, providing assistance through the due diligence process, issuing opinion letters to support project transactions, and advising on key provisions to the transaction documents, including construction loan financing agreements, equity capital contribution agreements, and membership interest purchase agreements.
The Firm is excited to continue to expand the legal services it provides in the areas of renewable energy law, Texas tax disputes, commercial real estate, water and environmental law, energy storage matters, green hydrogen, property tax abatements, construction, and corporate transactions.
