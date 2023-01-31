"Most Innovative Construction Tool" Tapped for "Best Home Software Product"; BILT App Guides Consumers to Perform Like Pros
The free-to-use 3D BILT app not only makes contractors & pros more efficient, but it also enables millions of consumers to tackle home projects and set up their products. With step-by-step interactive animation, BILT guides the assembly and installation of thousands of products from hundreds of brands. BILT is a finalist in the Best of International Builders' Show in the Home Software Product category.
Las Vegas, NV, January 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 3D app that won the first-ever Best of IBS for Most Innovative Construction Tool is a finalist for the Best Home Software Product of 2023. Previously, judges at the 2020 International Builders’ Show recognized BILT’s ability to help contractors bid and scope projects and help new workers up-skill efficiently. This week, they’ll consider BILT’s consumer use: guiding homeowners to assemble, install, maintain, program, and repair thousands of products from hundreds of leading brands. BILT is also beta-testing product-specific accessories available on brand websites to increase upselling opportunities.
Consumers and pros alike use the free BILT app to complete tasks efficiently with customizable 3D animation. Created from the manufacturer’s computer-aided design (CAD) images, users can manipulate the 3D animations to zoom in, tap on a part, and rotate 360 degrees. No longer must installers struggle through confusing (or missing!) paper manuals or decipher illustrated diagrams. Unlike how-to videos, BILT is ad-free and allows users to pace themselves with instant step replay. Manufacturers pay a subscription to provide a superior customer experience for their products.
“The genius behind BILT, though, is our team of instruction designers,” says BILT CEO Nate Henderson. “They’re the best in the world at what they do.” He says designers put themselves in the customers’ shoes and experience all the pain points of the project. They don’t merely digitize paper manuals, they often reconfigure, reorder, and simplify the steps to make the instructions more digestible and clear. Millions of users appreciate it; BILT has 4.8 stars in the App Store.
“Love it! Seeing the model step by step in 3D is a game changer! No more trying to guess what the picture is trying to describe! 10/10,” says Brandino L.
Henderson says the company is also launching the BILT Toolbox, a growing collection of dozens of helpful 3D guides for DIY projects and tool tutorials. It includes repairing a toilet pump, unclogging a garbage disposal, using a circular saw, installing a USB outlet, tiling a backsplash, operating a nail gun, painting a room, and dozens of other home projects. Homeowners accustomed to checking YouTube for how-to videos can follow ad-free 3D interactive instructions that go at the user’s pace, step by step.
About BILT:
BILT revolutionizes the customer experience for thousands of products from hundreds of leading brands. Millions of consumers and professionals worldwide use BILT to access official instructions that enable a customizable learning tool that’s universally accessible, sustainable, and interactive. Download the mobile app on iOS or Android or go to BILTapp.com for details.
Contact
Juliette Qureshi
703-554-3020
www.biltapp.com
3D Interactive BILT app in Action
See how the 3D BILT app guides users (both professionals & consumers) to set up and maintain thousands of products. It's a free download from the App Store & Google Play.
