"Most Innovative Construction Tool" Tapped for "Best Home Software Product"; BILT App Guides Consumers to Perform Like Pros

The free-to-use 3D BILT app not only makes contractors & pros more efficient, but it also enables millions of consumers to tackle home projects and set up their products. With step-by-step interactive animation, BILT guides the assembly and installation of thousands of products from hundreds of brands. BILT is a finalist in the Best of International Builders' Show in the Home Software Product category.