Mayuri Rastogi Named Account Manager at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mayuri Rastogi has joined RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP) as an account manager. She is responsible for supporting the underwriting and day-to-day servicing of the organization’s book of business as well as assisting in the development and presentation of client proposals, renewals and placements.
“Mayuri has the ideal background and training needed to learn and advance quickly in this field,” said David Slaugenhoup, a vice president at RT Specialty. “Her analytical skills and most recent account management work at a local insurance agency separated Mayuri from many of the other qualified candidates. We look forward to working with Mayuri and supporting her growth as we continually expand our presence in this very niche market.”
Prior to joining RT Specialty, Rastogi served as an account manager at DiGiacomo & Associates in Phoenixville, PA and for nearly 10 years worked as a business analyst at The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. in New Delhi, India.
A resident of Collegeville, PA, Rastogi holds a Bachelor of Technology Degree from the Gautam Buddh Technical University (GBTU) in India as well as specialized diplomas in Health and Marine Insurance.
Rastogi can be reached by calling 609-528-3904 or emailing mayuri.rastogi@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2023 Ryan Specialty, LLC
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
“Mayuri has the ideal background and training needed to learn and advance quickly in this field,” said David Slaugenhoup, a vice president at RT Specialty. “Her analytical skills and most recent account management work at a local insurance agency separated Mayuri from many of the other qualified candidates. We look forward to working with Mayuri and supporting her growth as we continually expand our presence in this very niche market.”
Prior to joining RT Specialty, Rastogi served as an account manager at DiGiacomo & Associates in Phoenixville, PA and for nearly 10 years worked as a business analyst at The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. in New Delhi, India.
A resident of Collegeville, PA, Rastogi holds a Bachelor of Technology Degree from the Gautam Buddh Technical University (GBTU) in India as well as specialized diplomas in Health and Marine Insurance.
Rastogi can be reached by calling 609-528-3904 or emailing mayuri.rastogi@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2023 Ryan Specialty, LLC
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
Contact
RT Environmental & Construction Professional PracticeContact
Sheryl Barr
609-528-3884
Sheryl Barr
609-528-3884
Categories