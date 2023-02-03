Moore Financial Services Celebrates Black History Month by Producing a Series of AI Produced Videos Celebrating Famous Black Business Owners
Black History Month Education Meets AI.
Dallas, TX, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Black-owned Dallas-based business credibility consulting firm, Moore Financial Services, is proud to celebrate Black History Month and its commitment to the Black community by launching a new AI video production division.
For the month of February, this new division will use the latest in AI technology to create unique video experiences that tell the stories of Black entrepreneurs in history. These videos will be posted on the company's social media platforms daily – the Biz Credit Movement’s Instagram being the foremost platform. The AI video production division at Moore Financial Services will work with clients to create custom AI video content that can be used for educational purposes. “We are proud to celebrate Black History Month and our commitment to the Black community by launching this new AI video production division,” said VP of Moore Financial Services, Felicia Jeffries. “We are committed to using the latest in AI technology to create videos and content that tell the stories of Black history, educate business owners of all ethnicities about business and related topics, and we are excited to see what our customers can create with this new division.”
Moore Financial Services wants its clients and followers to have fun while engaging with its posts during this Black History month. Followers will have the opportunity to post a business owner that they would like to have featured in a video. Moore Financial Services is providing a three-day two-night hotel get-a-way to one of several popular destination cities. To find out the rules for the contest, visit the company's IG page @bizcreditmovement to view the video about the competition titled Black History Month. No purchase is necessary to win. One winner will be chosen Midnight March 1, 2023.
Moore Financial Services is dedicated to providing innovative, fun, and encouraging ways to celebrate Black History Month and fellow entrepreneurs. It is committed to assisting the African American business community in its growth and development.
"What better way to celebrate Black History month than to launch an AI video production division highlighting a famous black entrepreneur a day, and give away a prize to a deserving business owner?" Felicia says.
AI is here to stay, and it is has become an intricate part of everyday life. Moore Financial Services seeks to stay abreast with technology and the changing business tides. Felicia also wants her fellow black business owners to understand the importance of pivoting. She believes the secret to staying in business is the willingness to stay on top of trends and to change with the times. Change is sometimes hard to accept, but as time passes many business owners will notice how AI is part of everyday life. Moore Financial Services seeks to help all black business owners make the transition to implement AI in their business easier.
Contact
Moore Financial ServicesContact
DeJaneira Bailey
888-387-1117
www.moorefinancialservices.net
