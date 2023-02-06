KE Law Group Announces Name Change to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC

KE Law Group, PLLC, with its practice focused in the areas of public finance, establishment and representation of special districts, local government law and construction law matters announced today that it has changed its name to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC. The new name reflects the personal commitment the founders and firm have to each other and to providing clients with efficient, responsive and business-minded strategic thinking in its legal counsel.