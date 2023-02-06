KE Law Group Announces Name Change to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC
KE Law Group, PLLC, with its practice focused in the areas of public finance, establishment and representation of special districts, local government law and construction law matters announced today that it has changed its name to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC. The new name reflects the personal commitment the founders and firm have to each other and to providing clients with efficient, responsive and business-minded strategic thinking in its legal counsel.
Tampa, FL, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Firm moves into 2023 with new name reflecting its deep roots and continued growth.
KE Law Group, PLLC, with its practice focused in the areas of public finance, establishment and representation of special districts, local government law and construction law matters announced today that it has changed its name to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC. The new name reflects the personal commitment the founders and firm have to each other and to providing clients with efficient, responsive and business-minded strategic thinking in its legal counsel. Founded in 2021, the firm launched with nearly six decades of combined experience with the intent to focus exclusively on the needs of clients in a nimble and innovative environment. “We do that by listening, collaborating, strategizing and bringing the strength of our decades of experience and legal and business minded expertise to bear on our clients’ objectives. We commit ourselves every day to being, hiring and training the best attorneys in our practice area, so that our clients can be the best in their business area,” said co-founder Jennifer Kilinski. She continued, “The name change reflects our personal commitment to serve and counsel our clients in that manner and to each other.”
Future announcements will follow – the Firm’s new website will be located at www.cddlawyers.com. Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC focuses its practice in the areas of special districts, construction law, governmental law, public contract law, ethics and related areas.
About Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC
Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC is a professional limited liability company with its practice focused in the areas of special districts, construction law, governmental law, public contract law, ethics and related areas. With nearly six decades of combined years of experience, the members, previously of Hopping Green & Sams, PA, founded Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC, with the intent to focus exclusively on the needs of clients in a nimble and innovative environment.
The Kilinski | Van Wyk team serves clients throughout Florida from two offices, with a third on the way: one in Florida’s capital city of Tallahassee and from its Tampa office, strategically located in Central Florida staffed with an experienced team of lawyers and headed by partner, Lauren Gentry. Kilinski | Van Wyk prides itself on efficiency, responsiveness and creative strategic thinking. Its founders created the firm with the mission to provide excellent, solution-oriented legal counsel focused on representing special districts that achieves the desired results to make special district operations, implementation of policy and businesses successful. More information is available at www.cddlawyers.com or 877-350-0372.
Company Contact: Chris Kuhn 877-350-0372 or chris@cddlawyers.com
KE Law Group, PLLC, with its practice focused in the areas of public finance, establishment and representation of special districts, local government law and construction law matters announced today that it has changed its name to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC. The new name reflects the personal commitment the founders and firm have to each other and to providing clients with efficient, responsive and business-minded strategic thinking in its legal counsel. Founded in 2021, the firm launched with nearly six decades of combined experience with the intent to focus exclusively on the needs of clients in a nimble and innovative environment. “We do that by listening, collaborating, strategizing and bringing the strength of our decades of experience and legal and business minded expertise to bear on our clients’ objectives. We commit ourselves every day to being, hiring and training the best attorneys in our practice area, so that our clients can be the best in their business area,” said co-founder Jennifer Kilinski. She continued, “The name change reflects our personal commitment to serve and counsel our clients in that manner and to each other.”
Future announcements will follow – the Firm’s new website will be located at www.cddlawyers.com. Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC focuses its practice in the areas of special districts, construction law, governmental law, public contract law, ethics and related areas.
About Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC
Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC is a professional limited liability company with its practice focused in the areas of special districts, construction law, governmental law, public contract law, ethics and related areas. With nearly six decades of combined years of experience, the members, previously of Hopping Green & Sams, PA, founded Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC, with the intent to focus exclusively on the needs of clients in a nimble and innovative environment.
The Kilinski | Van Wyk team serves clients throughout Florida from two offices, with a third on the way: one in Florida’s capital city of Tallahassee and from its Tampa office, strategically located in Central Florida staffed with an experienced team of lawyers and headed by partner, Lauren Gentry. Kilinski | Van Wyk prides itself on efficiency, responsiveness and creative strategic thinking. Its founders created the firm with the mission to provide excellent, solution-oriented legal counsel focused on representing special districts that achieves the desired results to make special district operations, implementation of policy and businesses successful. More information is available at www.cddlawyers.com or 877-350-0372.
Company Contact: Chris Kuhn 877-350-0372 or chris@cddlawyers.com
Contact
Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLCContact
Jennifer Kilinski
850-508-2335
cddlawyers.com
Jennifer Kilinski
850-508-2335
cddlawyers.com
Categories