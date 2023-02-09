NurseBee, a Blockchain-Enabled Medical Staffing Marketplace to Launch
A blockchain consortium built around making the lives of nurses easier.
San Francisco, CA, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Armed with a vision to build the #1 super-app for Nurses, and a mission statement like “For Nurses By Nurses,” NurseBee has soft-launched a new and unique approach to rewarding those that care for us the most.
Partially owned by Nurses and with a governance structure that enables nurses to have a stake and a say, NurseBee is not just an app, but an ecosystem with blockchain-enabled features.
For example, their DAO-like structure empowers nurses to select partners and service providers and to prioritize product features.
Nurses will receive cash-back rewards for actions taken like completing a shift or recommending someone to join the ecosystem.
As an inclusive nursing community that will operate on a private blockchain, nurses will get access to not only the best-paying jobs but also a peer network and services geared towards making Nurses' lives easier.
True to the mission, the founding team is assembling a strong Clinical Advisory Board that will help steer the executive team as representatives of the broader nurse population.
Partially owned by Nurses and with a governance structure that enables nurses to have a stake and a say, NurseBee is not just an app, but an ecosystem with blockchain-enabled features.
For example, their DAO-like structure empowers nurses to select partners and service providers and to prioritize product features.
Nurses will receive cash-back rewards for actions taken like completing a shift or recommending someone to join the ecosystem.
As an inclusive nursing community that will operate on a private blockchain, nurses will get access to not only the best-paying jobs but also a peer network and services geared towards making Nurses' lives easier.
True to the mission, the founding team is assembling a strong Clinical Advisory Board that will help steer the executive team as representatives of the broader nurse population.
Contact
NurseBeeContact
Edward Navales
916-836-8006
https://nursebee.com
Edward Navales
916-836-8006
https://nursebee.com
Categories