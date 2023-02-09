Dr. Janjua Featured on The Balancing Act
Dr. Janjua was interviewed by Montel Williams on the show, "The Balancing Act." He was asked about his niche surgical procedure for narrowing the wide nostrils called "Alarplasty."
New York, NY, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Tanveer Janjua, from Janjua Facial Surgery, was invited to appear on the television program, "The Balancing Act." During the segment, he was interviewed by Montel Williams. Dr. Janjua was asked about why he opened his facial plastic surgery clinic and how he perfected his alarplasty technique. This unique procedure is an alternative to a full nose job for individuals with large nostrils. This segment will be featured on "The Balancing Act" New York local edition and will be airing Saturday, February 11 at 11:00 am and on Sunday, February 19 at 11:30 am on WNYW-FOX. Those not local in New York may watch via Facebook Watch and YouTube.
Contact
Janjua Facial Surgery
Tanveer Janjua
908-470-2600
janjuafacialsurgery.com
Tanveer Janjua
908-470-2600
janjuafacialsurgery.com
