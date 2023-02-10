Santa Rosa Church Goes Solar with SolarCraft - Bayside Church in Sonoma County Now Powered by the Sun
Novato, CA, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Novato- and Sonoma-based SolarCraft recently completed the installation of a 131.5 kW solar electric power installation at Bayside Church in Santa Rosa, CA. Located in northern Sonoma County, Bayside Church will benefit from an estimated $56,000 in annual electricity savings while powering its facility with clean, sustainable solar power and insulating against escalating PG&E rates.
SolarCraft designed and engineered a very unique solar design for the Church. The solar photovoltaic system was installed in such a way that panels were left uninstalled in the center of the array, creating the form of a cross, only visible from above.
The solar photovoltaic system is designed to produce 184,895 kWh annually, providing 100% of the Church’s electric needs with renewable solar power. With a 25-year warranty, the Church will be savings on utility costs for many decades to come.
California Clean Energy (CCE), a Renewable Energy Service Provider for nonprofit organizations, will own the system and recover its costs through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the church. A PPA is an alternative to purchasing or financing your own solar power system, providing nonprofits the opportunity to utilize clean solar energy with no up-front costs and no system operation, maintenance, and replacement costs. Customers, such as Bayside Church, benefit from fixed electricity prices which will never increase.
The annual clean energy production will offset 128 metric tons of carbon dioxide that would otherwise be emitted by fossil fuel-based utility power, or the pollutants removed by over 151 acres of trees. This impact is equivalent to removing the air pollution produced by close to 318,000 miles of driving every year.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% employee-owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 8,500 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.
About Bayside Church
Located in Santa Rosa, Northern Sonoma County, Bayside is a church for people who don't like church. They are one church in multiple locations. Bayside Church offers a culturally relevant, highly engaging and community-oriented place to meet with other people wanting to explore the same thing. Live worship band and children’s programs for all ages are offered at every service.
Contact
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
