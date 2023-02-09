Indulge in the Rich Flavors of Napoleon Bonaparte's Vintage 1792 Madeira in Miami

Old Liquors Inc., a Miami-based company specializing in ultra-rare vintage wine and spirits from around the world, is hosting the “Experience of a Lifetime,” an exclusive event that will allow a select group of 24 individuals to taste some of the oldest and rarest wines and spirits in the world. This unforgettable experience will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 7 pm at Klaw Restaurant's Private Dining Room.