Project Hosts Receives FedRAMP High Ready Status on Amazon Web Services
Sunnyvale, CA, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Project Hosts, a leading provider of turnkey compliance services for government and healthcare clouds, announced today that its Federal Private Cloud is now FedRAMP® High Ready on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This status indicates that the Federal Private Cloud meets the highest standards of confidentiality, integrity and security recognized by the U.S. government.
After more than 20 years of operating exclusively on Microsoft Azure, Project Hosts is happy to help independent software vendors (ISVs) and government agencies leverage the benefits of AWS. From its scalability and security to ease of use and cost efficiency, AWS offers organizations the confidence and ability to enable long-term growth and innovation.
With a 100% success rate, Project Hosts is the industry leader in producing ATOs (Authority to Operate) for ISVs seeking FedRAMP compliance. Now, with FedRAMP High Ready status, Project Hosts is expanding its services and empowering ISVs to host applications in AWS through a pre-audited and continuously monitored cloud environment.
About Project Hosts: Project Hosts implements and manages security and compliance for the U.S. government and healthcare organizations. Project Hosts' pre-audited environments offer turnkey solutions for achieving compliance, removing a key barrier to migration from on-premise deployments. Project Hosts environments hold certifications and authorizations from HITRUST, FedRAMP, StateRAMP and the DoD.
After more than 20 years of operating exclusively on Microsoft Azure, Project Hosts is happy to help independent software vendors (ISVs) and government agencies leverage the benefits of AWS. From its scalability and security to ease of use and cost efficiency, AWS offers organizations the confidence and ability to enable long-term growth and innovation.
With a 100% success rate, Project Hosts is the industry leader in producing ATOs (Authority to Operate) for ISVs seeking FedRAMP compliance. Now, with FedRAMP High Ready status, Project Hosts is expanding its services and empowering ISVs to host applications in AWS through a pre-audited and continuously monitored cloud environment.
About Project Hosts: Project Hosts implements and manages security and compliance for the U.S. government and healthcare organizations. Project Hosts' pre-audited environments offer turnkey solutions for achieving compliance, removing a key barrier to migration from on-premise deployments. Project Hosts environments hold certifications and authorizations from HITRUST, FedRAMP, StateRAMP and the DoD.
Contact
Project Hosts, Inc.Contact
James Ford
877-659-6055
projecthosts.com
James Ford
877-659-6055
projecthosts.com
Categories