Arbor Hemp and Global Healthcare Ambassador Mieko Perez Launch "Arbor by Mieko Perez" Clinically Studied Product Line
Globally recognized healthcare ambassador brings more than a decade of experience in support of consumer buyer trends and product knowledge to Arbor Hemp for her own clinical studied product line.
Denver, CO, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Arbor Hemp, a company with a line of data-supported hemp products, is welcoming award-winning healthcare professional Mieko Hester-Perez to the team as its Global Healthcare Ambassador and Partner.
For over 13 years, Perez has been the secret weapon for leading medical teams across the globe, leveraging her reliable product expertise and uniquely knowledgeable perspectives on consumer buying trends to help healthcare providers in autism centers, palliative care and cancer institutions understand the nuances of consumer safety and compliance protection. Medical organizations trust Perez as she’s a mother of a child on the spectrum who’s truly made a difference and was even recognized by the United States Congress for her many hours of community service and dedication.
After experiencing the benefits of Arbor Hemp products herself and reading the results of Arbor’s clinical study where participants saw improvements in sleep and weight loss, Perez was compelled to get involved in the company’s future. The partnership is kicking off with a new line of co-branded products that are endorsed by Perez.
“These are reliable products that, for me, actually did what they said they would do, which unfortunately is rare these days when it comes to hemp products,” said Perez. “I was impressed by how Arbor Slim helped me manage my weight, and it surprisingly came to my rescue when I started experiencing hot flashes as well. This just goes to show, never underestimate the power of a clinically studied hemp product,” Perez added.
In 2009, Perez went public about her son's success using medical cannabis to treat his autism, and as an advocate of plant medicine, she’s become a source of both inspiration and education for families exploring alternative and holistic treatment options within the autism spectrum.
“Not only is Mieko incredibly experienced when it comes to identifying worthy products for international medical teams, but she’s also an inspirational advocate, and we’re proud to welcome her to the Arbor family,” said Michael Scherr, CEO of Arbor Hemp.
"Arbor by Mieko Perez" products will first be available for retail purchase at the grand opening of the Union Square Travel Agency (USQTA) in Manhattan, NY. USQTA is focused on products by women and BIPOC. USQTA is a minority-led non-profit cannabis dispensary owned by The Doe Fund, a NYC based charity.
“I’m absolutely proud to have my product launched at The Union Square Travel Agency dispensary. As a woman of color, I know how much this means to my family in Puerto Rico and around the world, so launching in New York is ideal for me,” Perez added regarding the product launch. “This is actually where my son, Joey, and I started our journey; in Union Square.”
Arbor hemp has had a track record of making high quality products and continues to do so with the "Arbor by Mieko Perez" line of soft gels along with other products rolling out this year, such as the powerful and efficacious roll-on hemp balm. Arbor Hemp’s clinically studied products improve natural sleep cycles and potentially reduce unhealthy cravings*. They were created using clinically tested and proven hemp extract to help simplify your life in a natural and healthy way.
The potential of Arbor Hemp Extract, currently available as a tincture or as a soft gel capsule was observed in a 90-day, randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled human study measuring a variety of physical factors, such as weight, BMI, girth, anxiety, appetite, pain, mood, etc. Participants taking active doses of Arbor Sleep saw major improvements in sleep, especially deep sleep, while Arbor Slim aided in weight loss, helping participants naturally reduce undesirable food cravings.* As an appropriate supplement for dieters, Arbor Hemp products leverage a rare and non-intoxicating cannabinoid, THCV, that has been shown to enhance focus and curb appetite.
For more information about Arbor Hemp or to schedule an interview with Mieko Hester-Perez, reach out to Kim Ring at kim@ringrelations.com. For other general inquiries, email Ryan Reinke at ryan.reinke@arborhemp.com.
About Arbor Hemp
Inspired by the natural beauty of our home base in Colorado, Arbor Hemp is a reliable hemp brand offering clinically studied plant-sourced solutions. Across various languages and cultures, the word "Arbor" represents trees of all shapes and sizes. Similar to how trees help stabilize our environment, Arbor Hemp products were built upon transparency, education, and empowerment, offering a sense of stability while facing day-to-day challenges. As a conduit to nature, Arbor’s Hemp Extract works in tandem with your body’s Endocannabinoid System and has been clinically tested to bring you closer to your weight goals and improve your body’s natural sleep cycles. The hemp plant is not only the lifeblood of our company, we know it has the power to replace timber and lumber as a resource, transforming how we make fiber, construct buildings, and reduce our carbon footprint.
For more information, please visit arborhemp.com or follow us on Instagram @arborhemp.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Arbor by Mieko Perez
"Arbor by Mieko Perez" line of soft gels along with other products rolling out this year.
