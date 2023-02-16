LT Senior Services Continues Its Monthly Hybrid Series for Seniors with Discussion on "The Healthy Brain Initiative"
Join LT Senior Services and Debbie Hanna of Alzheimer’s Texas for this discussion on The Healthy Brain Initiative, which improves understanding of brain health as a central part of public health practice. This is the second hybrid event on LT Senior Services' 2023 schedule.
Austin, TX, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On the third Tuesday of each month, LT Senior Services facilitates a free seminar on an important topic. This year, seminars are being held at the Lake Travis Community Library, and will also be presented online via Zoom. Scheduled topics include:
February 21: The Healthy Brain Initiative
March 21: Caring for Aging Skin
April 18: Preparing to “Stay Put”
May 16: Collecting Family Stories
June 20: Assistive Devices and Fall Prevention
July 18: Decluttering Your Home
August 15: Heart Health: Risks and Treatments
September 19: Thriving in Retirement: Senior Living Options
October 17: Immunity and Brain Boost
November 21: Your Forever Home: Buying and Remodeling Options
The in-person events take place on the third Tuesday of each month, 10:30 AM-12 noon at Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd., Austin, 78734. Virtual attendance is also available by registering for the simultaneous Zoom session. Visit www.ltseniorservices.org/2023events for more information and to register.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, consists of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars/webinars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org.
February 21: The Healthy Brain Initiative
March 21: Caring for Aging Skin
April 18: Preparing to “Stay Put”
May 16: Collecting Family Stories
June 20: Assistive Devices and Fall Prevention
July 18: Decluttering Your Home
August 15: Heart Health: Risks and Treatments
September 19: Thriving in Retirement: Senior Living Options
October 17: Immunity and Brain Boost
November 21: Your Forever Home: Buying and Remodeling Options
The in-person events take place on the third Tuesday of each month, 10:30 AM-12 noon at Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd., Austin, 78734. Virtual attendance is also available by registering for the simultaneous Zoom session. Visit www.ltseniorservices.org/2023events for more information and to register.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, consists of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars/webinars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org.
Contact
LT Senior ServicesContact
Cyndi Cummings
(512) 423-6782
https://www.ltseniorservices.org
Cyndi Cummings
(512) 423-6782
https://www.ltseniorservices.org
Categories