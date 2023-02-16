Upright Education and Great Bay Community College Partner to Provide Technology Bootcamps in Software Development, UX/UI, Tech Sales, and More
Great Bay Community College, located in Portsmouth, NH, agrees to partner with Upright Education - a leading provider in technology programs designed for adult career switchers.
Portsmouth, NH, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Upright Education, a leading provider of technology bootcamps, has announced a partnership with Great Bay Community College to offer software development, UX/UI, Tech Sales, and other technology-focused bootcamps in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. This partnership marks Upright's first in the state of New Hampshire.
"We are thrilled to partner with Upright Education to bring these innovative technology bootcamps to adult learners on the Seacoast," said Lynn Szymanski, Director of Workforce Development at Great Bay Community College. "This partnership provides new pathways for individuals to enter careers in tech and supports our local employers with a skilled labor force."
The technology industry is experiencing significant growth throughout the northeast and these programs will help adult learners enter high paying jobs and reduce the job gap that exists within tech. According to a recent report, the tech industry in the northeast is projected to grow by more than 8% in the next five years, creating a high demand for skilled professionals in the field.
This partnership will provide adult learners with the opportunity to gain the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in this rapidly growing industry, and to access high paying job opportunities that align with this region's technology job growth. The bootcamps will provide the necessary training to adult learners to enter the workforce as software developers, UX/UI designers, Tech Sales Development Representatives, and other in-demand tech roles, helping to bridge the gap in the technology job market.
Upright Education CEO Benny Boas added, "We are excited to work with Great Bay Community College and to serve adult learners in an important area of New Hampshire's economy. We believe Upright’s bootcamps will provide meaningful and life-changing pathways into new careers for adult career-switchers within the area."
Learners interested in enrolling in one of these bootcamps can do so at bootcamp.greatbay.edu. As a special introductory offer, tuition discounts will be available for a limited time.
Contact
Upright EducationContact
Benny Boas
802-242-0561
www.uprighted.com
Benny Boas
802-242-0561
www.uprighted.com
