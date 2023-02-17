North Texas Plastic Surgery to Offer Semaglutide Weight Loss Treatment
The biggest advancement in weight loss treatment is now being offered at North Texas Plastic Surgery in Dallas.
Dallas, TX, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- North Texas Plastic Surgery is now offering Semaglutide, a non-surgical weight loss treatment, as part of their Med Spa services. Semaglutide is also known by the brand names Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus.
Semaglutide was initially prescribed to treat diabetes. It is a drug that acts on the glucagon-like peptide receptor-1 in the hypothalamus and hindbrain portions of the brain to reduce appetite and lead to significant weight loss. On average, patients have lost about 16.7 percent of their total body weight after receiving Semaglutide treatment.
Patients can expect to see the largest weight loss over the first six months of using Semaglutide. However, recent studies have shown that the medication can be used for two years with continued weight loss over this period of time. Semaglutide can also be used before or after undergoing body-contouring surgery for further results.
A potential candidate for receiving Semaglutide is someone who does not suffer from diabetes, cancer, heart, liver, or kidney problems, and does not have a previous history of medullary cancer of the thyroid type 2.
“While Semaglutide was originally created as a diabetes drug, prospective patients with diabetes should work with an endocrinologist to see if Semaglutide would work for them,” says Dr. Sacha Obaid. “To learn more about Semaglutide and how it may fit into a weight loss plan, schedule a consultation with a member of our team.”
Common side effects may include mild gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation. Rare side effects include gallstone development and pancreatitis. It has been shown that rare cancer known as Medullary Carcinoma of the thyroid type 2 can develop in animals that have received this medication, however, it has not been shown to happen in significant frequency in humans.
While oral forms of this medication exist, patients who received the injectable form lost twice as much weight compared to the oral medication.
About North Texas Plastic Surgery:
Dr. Sacha Obaid is an internationally-acclaimed board-certified plastic surgeon who is the founder and CEO of North Texas Plastic Surgery, a large plastic surgery practice featuring six aesthetic plastic surgeons, three certified nurse injectors, and three medical aestheticians across four offices in Dallas, Southlake, Plano and Fort Worth, Texas. If you are interested in plastic surgery treatments or medical spa treatments, please visit our website or check out our Instagram.
