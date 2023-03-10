Local Roofing Company Donates 1 AED a Month to Small Schools and Non-Profits
Not just a roofing company, Reign Roofing, based in Richmond, Texas, is helping save lives by donating 1 AED a month to deserving organizations.
Houston, TX, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The leading cause of death in young competitive athletes, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is sudden cardiac arrest, with one study estimating that one death occurs every three days in youth sports. Every year, 66 athletes in the United States die from sudden cardiac arrest.
In 2010, John and Luann Ellsessar's 16-year-old son, Michael, died on the football field after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game. "There was no ambulance or AED on the field, and it took the squad 15 minutes to arrive," John explained in a recent interview.
An automated external defibrillator (AED) is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. An AED is simple to use. It has advanced technology that speaks instructions. It will only shock people if the machine detects that it is required. According to the American College of Cardiology, AEDs are available in most schools, but they must be seen in all schools, including small ones.
Jeremey Williams, the owner of Reign Roofing, has pledged to donate an AED to a small school or a non-profit organization once a month after learning about the cardiac event at Logos Prep. They made their first generous AED donation to Logos Prep School earlier this year. Their next donation will be made to Shady Oak Elementary School.
"A student suffered a cardiac arrest on the basketball court at Logos Prep School. To take matters into our own hands, Reign Roofing has pledged to donate 1 AED per month to these deserving organizations," mentions Williams.
"We could spend money on billboards or save lives, and we choose the latter. When we made our first donation to Logos Prep, we had no idea it was Heart Health Month. Because of the local news station, we have received numerous nominations since then. We will be donating an AED to Shady Oak Elementary School this March," he continued.
According to Jeremy Williams, who has children in athletic programs at their schools, "all schools should have an AED on hand at all times, and athletic and educational staff should receive CPR training and regular drills to ensure a flawless execution in the event of an emergency."
Jeremy is encouraging other business owners to set an excellent example in their communities by assisting where they see a need.
About Reign Roofing
Jeremy Williams founded Reign Roofing, which is more than just a roofing company. Aside from donating 1 AED per month to small schools and non-profit organizations, they are a full-service local roofing contractor providing quality roofing replacements in Richmond, Texas, and throughout the Greater Houston area.
With over 60 years of combined experience in roofing, construction, and insurance, the professional experts at Reign Roofing specialize in wind, hail, hurricane, and storm damage. They offer industry-leading warranties and stand by their work.
Please visit their website below for more information on the services offered at Reign Roofing or to support their mission to donate 1 AED a month to small schools and non-profits.
