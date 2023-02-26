NeuroSolution Center of Austin Introduces Innovative Laser Activated PRP Procedure for Restorative Medicine

The NeuroSolution Center of Austin has announced a revolutionary treatment, the Laser Activated Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) procedure. Developed with the expertise of renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Marcella Madera, the procedure harnesses the regenerative power of PRP, enhanced by laser activation. Suitable for a range of conditions, it offers a natural alternative to traditional medical interventions, and future rounds of the procedure are scheduled for interested individuals.