Kimberly Vincent Promoted to Consultant at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Vincent has been promoted to consultant within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP). She is responsible for helping agents, brokers and their clients to identify and develop competitive pollution liability and environmental casualty programs.
“Kim joined the RT ECP team nine years ago and has since progressed through the ranks to lead the practice’s environmental casualty team,” said John J. Heft, RT ECP’s Executive Vice President. “This includes growing our book of business as the go-to resource for the agencies, brokers, attorneys, and consultants looking to obtain competitive solutions available to the contractors and manufacturers working within the environmental and industrial fields.”
Vincent joined the RT ECP team in 2014 with nearly a decade of property and casualty insurance experience. This included holding retail broker and wholesaler positions at organizations including BCG Advisors and Westrope Insurance Managers. Throughout her time with RT ECP, Vincent has become a leading representative for the Commercial General Liability, Contractors Pollution Liability, Pollution Legal Liability, Professional Liability, Commercial Auto and Workers’ Compensation products offered through RT ECP.
A resident of Plant City, FL, Vincent holds a Health Care Management Degree from the University of Cincinnati and the Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS) designation. She can be contacted at 609-528-3905 or Kimberly.Vincent@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2023 Ryan Specialty, LLC
