NexGen Networks Expands Its Network Infrastructure with a New Subsea Cable
Providing diversity away from the UK to NY/NJ subsea “corridor” of continental connectivity.
New York, NY, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NexGen Networks, a Global Digital Infrastructure company and the premier provider of fiber optic-based network solutions to the world’s top financial services firms and global enterprises, announces that they have signed on for capacity on the new France to Virginia Dunant Subsea cable. The subsea cable, which was completed in 2021 by Google, offers a range of benefits, including low latency options, diverse routing, and the ability to connect to a variety of cloud service providers, including AWS, Google, Oracle, Microsoft, and others.
By signing on for capacity on this state-of-the-art subsea cable, NexGen Networks will be able to provide its customers with access to fast and reliable connectivity between Europe and the United States - offering ample bandwidth to meet the needs of even the most demanding applications and services. The new subsea cable offers lower latency to get from Asia to the Eastern United States via France Marseille cable landing station, along with faster response from Middle and Southern Europe to Middle and Southern United States, essentially cutting off approximately 20 milliseconds roundtrip of latency. This will improve the speed and reliability of data transfers between both Asia to the Eastern United States, as well as Mid Atlantic and Southern European access to Mid Atlantic and Southern United States, making it an exceptional solution for businesses that need to move data quickly and efficiently.
"We're excited to be able to offer our customers this new subsea route, which will provide them with improved performance and lower latency," says Edward Lawson - SVP of Business Development at NexGen Networks. "We're committed to providing our customers with the fastest, most reliable network connectivity solutions available, and this new cable is a key part of that commitment.”
Overall, this expansion provides NexGen Networks with much-needed diversity away from the UK to NY/NJ subsea "corridor" of continental connectivity, and enables additional capacity between two distinct regions.
About NexGen Networks
NexGen Networks, a premier provider of tailored, high-capacity communications services to carrier and enterprise customers. NexGen Networks is committed to delivering cost-effective, custom solutions coupled with superior industry expertise, service and support that allows for unparalleled time to market connectivity. It offers a comprehensive suite of facilities-based services including: Ethernet, SONET, Wavelength, Dark Fiber, Internet Access, Colocation and more. Its fiber optic network leverages unique rights-of-way that deliver connectivity to the major metropolitan areas in North America, Europe and the Far East. While consistently building upon its private and public IP and Ethernet expertise and evolving its capabilities to continually meet the needs of its customers, large and small, it has continued to maintain a superior standard of customer service and support.
Contact
NexGen NetworksContact
Jeff Barth
800-310-2501
www.nexgen-net.com
