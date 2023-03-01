Smith.ai Launches On-Demand Sales Outreach Campaigns
Businesses can automate sales development to BDRs based in North America for an in-house experience at a fraction of the traditional staffing cost.
Los Altos, CA, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Smith.ai, recognized by Clutch as a top sales outsourcing provider for businesses in 2023, has expanded its Outreach Campaigns service with on-demand outbound sales calls that include a bundle of their most-popular features in every plan. Available with no long-term commitment, Smith.ai’s on-demand business development representatives help businesses capture and close business without the overhead costs of traditional sales staffing models and call centers.
With Outreach Campaigns, businesses have total flexibility in automating their outbound calls through Smith.ai - making it easier to add sales support while eliminating the headache, technology investments, management time, and staffing costs associated with full-time sales development staff. With North America-based business development reps who work from quiet home offices, Smith.ai helps growing businesses avoid taking the risks and noise associated with traditional domestic and overseas call centers.
“After years of handling millions of conversations for busy small and medium businesses, the data couldn’t be clearer: Connecting with customers directly on the phone is still the best method of engagement and conversion,” said Aaron Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of Smith.ai. “We launched on-demand Outreach Campaigns out of a need for businesses to scale revenue in the immediate term, without increasing costs. Each campaign is totally customized - from the objective and messaging to the cadence and tonality. It puts the client in the director’s seat without them needing to actually hire the cast and run the show. That’s where we come in: We’re the cast, crew, and producer. And we work quickly, at scale. Working with us means business owners and their staff can actually focus on closing deals instead of chasing them down.”
Smith.ai already offers Outreach Campaigns on an ongoing monthly subscription basis. Now, with on-demand campaigns, businesses can focus on short-term objectives, such as immediate sales follow-up after trade shows, limited-time discounts, and seasonal outreach like summer camp reservations, that don’t require months of outreach, back-to-back.
Ongoing campaigns are ideal for continuous lead engagement and nurturing, where web form leads, advertising leads, and other new-business streams pass from the lead capture point to Smith.ai’s agents effortlessly, thanks to thousands of integrations the company offers both directly and via Zapier.
A bundle of five core features is now included with both on-demand and ongoing campaigns at no additional cost to improve effectiveness and efficiency in the lead engagement process and hasten conversion outcomes, such as set appointments, event registrations, and more. In this bundle, Smith.ai includes CRM integration, email and SMS follow-up messages, third-party intake forms, appointment setting, and business caller ID to boost recognition and connection rates with call recipients.
Five outbound calls are now also included for every recipient within an outbound calling campaign, to maximize odds that a lead or contact is reached. Lee confirms, “We know not every business owner is aware of the optimal number of attempts agents must make to reach new leads. We’re taking the guesswork out and helping them to be successful from the get-go. We know five is a ‘magic’ number where that volume of outreach is much more likely to drive desired campaign outcomes.”
Business clients using Outreach Campaigns can monitor the agents’ work, campaign progress, and achievement of results through a real-time dashboard with analytics and call metadata, and can also see campaign activities logged in their preferred CRM.
"The month after hiring Smith.ai, our revenue increased by 25%,” said Adam Cohen, managing partner of San Francisco, California-based law firm Ticket Crushers. “Comparing January 2022 [before Smith.ai] with January 2023 [after hiring Smith.ai], revenue increased by 40%. It's really attributed to Smith.ai. Their outbound calling works so well. We close 80% of the viable DUIs we get. Before Smith.ai, I’d have to monitor the lead inbox. Now, Smith.ai is making the outbound call as soon as the lead comes in. They vet it for me, and I get to talk to only qualified leads. We essentially have a team of intake people - as if we have our own call center that knows our product and works directly for us."
Smith.ai's 24/7 agents can help business owners achieve a wide range of growth targets through Outreach Campaigns, to meet short-term and ongoing business development objectives. To learn more about Smith.ai’s Outreach Campaigns and explore how these solutions can help your business reach, engage, and convert more leads, visit https://smith.ai/outreach-campaigns.
About Smith.ai
Smith.ai is a 24/7 customer engagement platform offering superior virtual receptionist and sales outreach solutions for businesses, many of which are small to midsize service-based operations. Our live, North America-based agents answer calls, texts, and website chats; follow-up with new leads and existing clients; qualify leads; intake new clients; book appointments; and accept payments - with robust integrations to thousands of core business systems. Smith.ai leads businesses to improved responsiveness, happier clients, and better marketing results, 24/7. To learn more, visit https://smith.ai.
Contact
Smith.aiContact
Maddy Martin
(650) 727-5598
https://smith.ai
