Announcing the Grand Opening of PNW Family Medicine in Bellevue WA June 1, 2023
Introducing a new model of primary care, providing patients with the kind of service and attention everyone wants, but few receive, in the current healthcare environment.
Bellevue, WA, March 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PNW Family Medicine is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of a new primary care clinic, in the heart of Bellevue Washington, on June 1, 2023. Dr. Nathalie Acher, Board Certified in Family Medicine and Founder of PNW Family Medicine, will be opening a membership-based practice model in order to provide patients with an enhanced healthcare experience. The newer model of delivering care to a limited number of enrolled members will provide stronger health partnerships with patients, focusing on long-term health and wellness goals. Members will receive personal attention no longer possible in the traditional fee for service and high volume-based healthcare model. To make this possible, patients will pay a small monthly membership fee. This innovative practice model will allow ample time to provide high-quality care and help patients live their best lives. A state-of-the-art, custom-built clinic will provide the perfect setting for enrolled patients. The smaller, more personalized practice will allow members to enjoy significant benefits not typically found in a medical setting today. Membership fees will provide uncovered benefits that are vital to achieve personalized health and wellness goals. Membership benefits will include: Proactive care and the ability to spend more time focusing on disease prevention; Integration of newest technology and customized medical care; Increased time spent on understanding individual patient personal needs and goals; Ongoing education and support aimed at improving health outcomes; 24/7 access by secure text, email, phone or online portal; and a small panel size allowing for longer appointments when needed. PNW Family Medicine is a physician-run practice committed to patients needs and medical professionalism, not corporate interests. Disease prevention and education is more attainable, by providing patients with a customized treatment and lifestyle plan, following the latest evidence-based medical care. PNW Family Medicine will accept most major insurance and will participate with Medicare. “I believe in a strong and enduring patient-physician relationship. As a primary care doctor, I help patients sort through the endless stream of information, so we can make informed decisions unique to each personal situation.” Dr Acher’s goal is to provide the kind of service and attention everyone wants, but few receive, in the current healthcare environment. Opening Jun 1, 2023, located across from Overlake Hospital and next door to LabCorp, Dr Acher is currently accepting new patients for a limited time.
Contact
PNW Family Medicine
Nathalie Acher MD
(425) 285-6900
www.pnwfamilymedicine.com
Nathalie Acher MD
(425) 285-6900
www.pnwfamilymedicine.com
