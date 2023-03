Lune Spark Presents... The Funniest Person in the Triangle Contest Grand Finale: Saturday, March 11 - 6-8:30 pm

Apex, NC, March 07, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Lune Spark Center for Creativity presents... The Funniest Person in the Triangle Contest Grand Finale: Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 6-8:30 pm.Every Saturday evening since mid-November 2022, Lune Spark has hosted local pre-teens/teens and adults in free, weekly improv comedy workshops.The live workshops and comedy performances culminate in a Grand Finale in which “The Funniest Person in the Triangle” will be crowned – one grand prize winner in each category, with $1,000 in cash prizes awarded.The teen/pre-teen Grand Finale will run from 6:00-7:00 pm and the adult Grand Finale contest takes place from 7:30-8:30 pm – both on Saturday, March 11 at Lune Spark.More than 100 Triangle area adults and 50 pre-teens/teens have participated in the workshops since the fall.Laughter and creativity abound on Saturday evenings at Lune Spark – please join us on March 11 from 6:00-8:30 pm to experience the fun – and to celebrate the contest winners crowned "Funniest Person in the Triangle."A unique and innovative and creative arts center, Lune Spark is located at 3651 Green Level West Rd. in Apex, NC 27523.Contact:Rick Beeman - Senior Instructor, Lune Spark Center for Creativity - rick@lunespark.com.Lune Spark: 3651 Green Level W Rd., Suite 102Apex, NC 27523(919) 342-0568www.lunespark.com