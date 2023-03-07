Lune Spark Presents... The Funniest Person in the Triangle Contest Grand Finale: Saturday, March 11 - 6-8:30 pm
Lune Spark Center for Creativity - 3651 Green Level West Rd., Apex, NC 27523
Apex, NC, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lune Spark Center for Creativity presents... The Funniest Person in the Triangle Contest Grand Finale: Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 6-8:30 pm.
Every Saturday evening since mid-November 2022, Lune Spark has hosted local pre-teens/teens and adults in free, weekly improv comedy workshops.
The live workshops and comedy performances culminate in a Grand Finale in which “The Funniest Person in the Triangle” will be crowned – one grand prize winner in each category, with $1,000 in cash prizes awarded.
The teen/pre-teen Grand Finale will run from 6:00-7:00 pm and the adult Grand Finale contest takes place from 7:30-8:30 pm – both on Saturday, March 11 at Lune Spark.
More than 100 Triangle area adults and 50 pre-teens/teens have participated in the workshops since the fall.
Laughter and creativity abound on Saturday evenings at Lune Spark – please join us on March 11 from 6:00-8:30 pm to experience the fun – and to celebrate the contest winners crowned "Funniest Person in the Triangle."
A unique and innovative and creative arts center, Lune Spark is located at 3651 Green Level West Rd. in Apex, NC 27523.
Contact:
Rick Beeman - Senior Instructor, Lune Spark Center for Creativity - rick@lunespark.com.
Lune Spark: 3651 Green Level W Rd., Suite 102
Apex, NC 27523
(919) 342-0568
www.lunespark.com
