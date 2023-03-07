Protect Your Retirement from Higher Taxes and Falling Markets in New Webinar Series from ETFguide
Live series will prepare attendees with little known strategies for combating higher taxes, Social Security shortfalls, long-term care and retirement issues.
San Diego, CA, March 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- U.S. income tax-rates will automatically jump after 2025, reverting to their pre-2018 level. This will immediately impact everyone with a 401(K) or traditional IRA retirement plan.
ETFguide’s Live webinar series will explain these important changes to the U.S. tax code, Social Security and how it will impact your retirement plan.
“The biggest financial shock we’ve ever seen in U.S. income tax rates is coming, said Ron DeLegge II, the Founder at ETFguide. “It will strike at the worst possible time – when many people are already retired or just retiring.”
Millions of retirees being taxed by the IRS at even higher income rates than their working years are a real possibility.
Join ETFguide and DeLegge on March 10, 2023 at 11am EST.
"Register for the Changing World of Retirement Live event"
- Why retirement today is different.
- Protecting your nest egg from skyrocketing taxes.
- How to get your RMDs and Social Security tax-free.
- Guarding your retirement savings from falling markets.
- How to hedge the danger of a long-term care event.
Other important details:
- Free Bonus. Attendees receive the "60 Smart Ways to Retire Better" e-book with 2023 updates.
- This live retirement series has been taught to over 61,000 CPAs throughout the United States.
- This event exclusively available and offered to U.S. based retirees, individual investors and other members of the public who are not licensed financial advisors or RIAs.
- No admission fee but seating is limited.
Contact
Ron DeLegge II
(619) 354-7891
https://www.etfguide.com/
