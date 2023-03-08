Little Medical School SG Launches Fun-Filled “Doctor For A Week” Camp for Early Career Guidance
Little Medical School - Singapore opens the renowned "Doctor For A Week" camp for the 2023 Holiday Season.
Singapore, Singapore, March 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- It is a known fact that parents want nothing but the best for their children. They provide them with a house to live in, food to eat, and an education they can take with them as they grow up. So, when the time comes that they build lives of their own, they definitely want to see them succeed.
Well, what if there was a way for parents to instill steps for their children to have a good career path? What if there was an event for them to have fun in as they foster their capabilities? And most importantly, what if the event trained them to take care of other people? Then, look no further than the Doctor For A Week Camp.
This camp is organized by Little Medical School - Singapore, the premier Medical School for children in Southeast Asia, and will take place during the June Holiday Season, at several locations throughout Singapore. Click here for more details.
This camp aims to inspire the next generation of medical professionals by providing the tools and resources for them to practice. The curriculum features STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics)-based lessons that will expose them to various body systems and medical practices. Lastly, they will engage in role plays and simulations that will prepare them for real-life situations, such as First Aid training and CPR maneuvers.
The Doctor For A Week Camp guarantees a fun learning experience for the participants. But, at the end of the day, it promises to be a stepping stone for them to pursue a career in medicine.
About Little Medical School - Singapore
Little Medical School - Singapore is the only Medical School in Southeast Asia that caters to children ages 4-14. They curate programs for different healthcare professions, from doctors, nurses, and even sports medicine.
Nita Permata Sari
(+65) 88454045
littleskoolz.com
chat@littleskoolz.com
Nita Permata Sari
(+65) 88454045
littleskoolz.com
chat@littleskoolz.com
