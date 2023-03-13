Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival IV at Resorts World Las Vegas

Cardplayer Lifestyle's fourth Mixed Game Festival will be held from March 19-23 at Resorts World Las Vegas, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win an EPT Prague prize package as well as tons of free poker merchandise and multiple poker book signings with top poker champions. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players.