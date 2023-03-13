Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival IV at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's fourth Mixed Game Festival will be held from March 19-23 at Resorts World Las Vegas, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win an EPT Prague prize package as well as tons of free poker merchandise and multiple poker book signings with top poker champions. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players.
Las Vegas, NV, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The poker media outlet’s fourth Mixed Game Festival will be sponsored by PokerStars and held from March 19-23.
Cardplayer Lifestyle will be returning Las Vegas to host Mixed Game Festival IV, featuring five straight days of low-stakes cash games and tournaments catering to lovers of all poker variants. The Mixed Game Festival will once again be held at Resorts World Hotel & Casino.
In addition to dealer’s choice $4/8 and $8/16 cash games running 24/7, two $260 buy-in tournaments will bookend the festival, with an Omaha 8 / Stud 8 event being held on Monday March 20 and a H.O.R.S.E. finale event on Thursday March 23.
Players attending the festival will have the opportunity to win a an EPT Prague prize package, awarding roundtrip airfare, accommodation, and a €550 buy-in to a mixed game tournament at this December’s European Poker Tour stop in Prague.
Rebecca McAdam Willetts, Director of Partnerships & PR at PokerStars said, “What we love about this event is it has a very specific purpose and style; it provides players who love to dabble in a variety of games a home-game type atmosphere and environment, but of course with some serious competition. We always try to encourage and support such demonstrations of love for the game and are very happy to be a part of it by giving the community something that continues the journey onwards after the Vegas shenanigans!”
In addition, players in attendance during Mixed Game Festival IV will have the opportunity to win a variety of poker themed-merchandise, books, and other prizes courtesy of Pokercoaching.com, RunGoodGear, D&B Poker, BBO Poker Tables, and PokerGO.
Multiple book signings will also take place over the course of the festival, featuring WSOP bracelet winners Dylan Linde and Chris Wallace as well as Poker Hall of Famer Eli Elezra. A portion of all proceeds derived from the book sales will be donated to the Poker Gives charity, which distributes funds to assist military families, homeless vets, and youth programs in Las Vegas.
“I’m delighted that our fourth Mixed Game Festival will incorporate a pair of tournaments into the schedule,” said Cardplayer Lifestyle founder Robbie Strazynski. “We’re expecting many dozens of players to show up for the tournaments and multiple cash game tables to be filled over five glorious days of poker action. Beyond the great giveaways, courtesy of PokerStars and our other wonderful sponsors, our players love joining us for the friendly, social atmosphere and the first-class mixed game experience that Resorts World Las Vegas provides.”
“Our grand finale H.O.R.S.E. tournament will award the winner with a special EPT Prague prize package valued at over $3,000. Beyond the monetary value, what’s most exciting is that one of our players will have the chance to compete against some of poker’s elite mixed game players at a premier live poker tour stop in a €550 mixed game event” added Strazynski. “Our Mixed Game Festivals are at the forefront of growing poker’s non-Hold’em games at the grassroots level. Over and above that, I’m delighted to once again be able to give away thousands of dollars worth of freebies to lucky players among our loyal attendees. Resorts World Las Vegas is pretty much the best place on the planet to play mixed games, and PokerStars is an amazing partner to have supporting our work and the mixed games community as a whole.”
Leon Wheeler, Director of Poker Operations at Resorts World Las Vegas, said that “We are delighted to be welcoming back Cardplayer Lifestyle’s Mixed Game Festival. Last year’s festival was so successful that we are thrilled to have the opportunity to host it again and can’t wait to get started.”
For more information, contact Robbie Strazynski robbie@cardplayerlifestyle.com
About Cardplayer Lifestyle
Founded in 2009, Cardplayerlifestyle.com is dedicated to bringing fans the latest news, interviews, op-eds, and strategy and lifestyle pieces from the world of poker. In addition to publishing some of the most interesting stories the world of poker has to offer, including exclusive features on top poker personalities, Cardplayer Lifestyle also provides readers with unique strategy pieces and the most comprehensive reviews of popular poker training courses. The company’s inaugural Mixed Game Festival was held in October 2021.
