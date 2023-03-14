California Tech Company GetThru is Latest in Industry to Unionize
The progressive SaaS company joins industry leaders such as Microsoft, Conde Nast, iHeartMedia, and fellow political tech leaders in union recognition.
Oakland, CA, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GetThru, the provider of best-in-class texting and phonebanking software to more than 2,000 organizations across the country, today announced its voluntary recognition of Communications Workers of America as the exclusive bargaining representative for GetThru’s workers in their newly formed staff union, GetThru Workers United.
Voluntary recognition of unions is becoming increasingly popular not only in the political tech space but also in the larger scope of media and communications industries, with staff unions also winning recognition in recent years at Microsoft, Conde Nast, and iHeartMedia.
“We’re proud of the team and culture we’ve built, and we believe working closely with the new union will strengthen that culture, providing improved transparency, communication, and collaboration between leadership and staff. We look forward to promptly beginning the collective bargaining process,” said Daniel Souweine, GetThru’s Founder.
The GetThru Workers United Organizing Committee released the following statement: “At GetThru, our mission is to empower organizations to connect authentically with their audiences at scale while building a sustainable company committed to progressive social change. We are people who come from many disciplines but share a desire to see the world become kinder and more just and are passionate about supporting clients to do the same.”
Founded in 2016, GetThru has provided best-in-class texting and calling tools to more than 2,000 Democratic campaigns, progressive organizations, nonprofits, and educational institutions.
Founded in 1938, Communications Workers of America is one of the country’s largest labor unions, representing hundreds of thousands of members in more than 1,200 locals across America.
