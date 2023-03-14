Omnitronics Introduces omnicore Express: the Feature-Rich Radio Dispatch Console for Small to Medium Organizations

Omnitronics is proud to announce the launch of its new radio dispatch console, omnicore Express. This product is designed for small to medium sized organizations with up to 12 channels and up to 40 registered operators with a maximum of 5 simultaneously logged in. omnicore Express is a highly feature-rich solution that includes omniconnect interoperability and is agnostic to protocols, technologies, and vendors.