Nova USA Wood Products Officially Debuts Rhino Wood at IBS 2023
High-Density, Low-Maintenance & Durable Alternative to Hardwoods Like Ipe Captures the Attention of Thousands of IBS Attendees
Portland, OR, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rhino Wood -- a high-density, low-maintenance alternative to domestic hardwoods like Ipe -- captured the widespread attention of contractors, builders and architects attending the Nova USA Wood Products booth at the International Builders Show® held recently at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada. This was in addition to the company’s premium array of Real Wood Solutions that included its ExoDek® and ExoClad® QuickClips®, which were developed to accommodate the natural shrinkage and swelling of hardwood decking and siding throughout the four seasons.
“Rhino Wood was a massive success at our IBS booth,” said Steve Getsiv, Nova USA Wood Products’ CEO. “As Rhino Wood’s exclusive U.S. distributor, this was the first opportunity for many of the show’s attendees to physically touch the product and sample its weight, durability and strength for themselves. Nearly everyone was enamored with the outdoor application possibilities, which include the design and build of everything from siding and decks to outdoor posts, fencing and ceilings.”
Rhino Wood was recently introduced to the U.S. marketplace as the perfect sustainable alternative to hardwoods like Ipe due to it high-density, low-maintenance and Class 1 durability characteristics. Produced through a patented two-stage process, Rhino Wood is a modified timber that uses thermal modification and pressure to impregnate the original wood right to the core with a proprietary compound. In addition to substantially increasing the hardness and density of the sustainably-sourced South African Pine species, the process also produced a beautiful, cost-effective option for exterior wood projects.
According to Keaton Smith, the company’s wood systems product manager, “Many of the IBS attendees immediately recognized the value of a hidden fastening system that expands and contracts with the natural swelling and shrinkage of deck and siding boards throughout the seasons, no matter the temperature or humidity levels.”
“In fact, our ExoDek and ExoClad QuickClips were specifically designed and patented after years of testing to resiliently move the dry boards back into place, centered perfectly, and securely fastened to the structure—the ideal complement to today’s Rainscreen siding and decking products. This is particularly true of hardwoods that often break other clips or buckle after taking on too much expansion. Given the proprietary nature of their designs, we truly believe that there are no other hidden clip systems that work as well with hardwoods,” added Smith.
Other high-quality hardwood product and accessories showcased by Nova USA Wood Products at IBS 2023 included its:
--ExoShield Exterior Wood Stains. Nova USA Wood recently enhanced the formulation of its Tung oil-based wood stains to increase the color retention of the entire ExoShield line by 30 percent. This is in addition to the benefits provided through their proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers and trans-oxide pigments, which reduce checking and cupping; delay graying; protect both soft- and hardwood products from water damage; and offer an-industry leading level of UV protection
--Premium tropical hardwoods. As an alternative to over-harvested and pricey hardwoods like Ipe, Nova is an industry leader in the supply of highly-durable, low-maintenance and beautiful exotic hardwoods like Batu/Red Balau, Golden Batu/Yellow Balau and South Pacific Redwood/Torem – all of which are known for their striking color palettes, durability and long-lasting performances
--Fire-rated Tropical Hardwood Decking & Rainscreen Siding Systems, which either meet or exceed the class A fire ratings of the U.S. regions requiring the use of exterior wood decking with low flame spread ratings. Especially important in drier states like California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Utah, Batu or Red Balau outperformed the fire-rating criteria of higher density woods such as Ipe and Cumaru, while also exceeding the rating of other softwoods by as much as five times
For more information on Nova USA Wood Products’ full line of Real Wood Solutions, please visit www.novausawood.com or call 503-419-6407.
About Nova USA Wood Products
Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace. This includes the company’s Real Wood Solutions like its proprietary line of ExoShield Wood Stain, ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fasteners, ExoClad® QuickClip® Rainscreen Siding Clips and premium tropical hardwood decking and siding products.
About Nova USA Wood Products
