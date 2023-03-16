Regions Bank Acquisition of Sabal Capital Opens Up Hotel and Multifamily Financing Nationwide
Arlington, TX, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Capital Playbook Podcast Show is thrilled to announce the premiere of its latest episode, "Regions Bank Acquisition of Sabal Capital Opens Up Hotel and Multifamily Financing Nationwide," on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 11:00 AM CST. This episode features special guest Austin Barrett, Vice President - CRE Term Lending at Regions Bank, who joins the show to share some exciting news with the nationwide lending community.
Austin Barrett is a lending expert with Regions Bank, and he is here to let everyone know that Regions Bank is still actively lending in all markets, across all states. While some lenders are pulling out of markets, Austin is proud to say that Regions Bank can be your go-to resource for all your debt needs, including multifamily and hotel financing. Austin's expertise includes Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac loans, and many other financing options.
In this episode, Austin shares how the recent acquisition of Sabal Capital by Regions Bank has opened up new opportunities for the nationwide lending community. With Sabal Capital's expertise in small balance commercial real estate lending and Regions Bank's national reach and resources, borrowers now have access to a wide range of financing options for their hotel and multifamily projects.
"Our latest episode of The Capital Playbook Podcast Show is a must-listen for anyone in the commercial real estate industry who is looking for new financing options," said Charles Williams, CEO and Founder of Pioneer Realty Capital and host of The Capital Playbook. "We're thrilled to have Austin Barrett from Regions Bank join us to share his expertise and insights with our listeners."
To learn more about how Regions Bank and Sabal Capital can help you with your multifamily or hotel financing needs, contact Austin Barrett at austin.barrett@regions.com or call him at 928-899-3842.
If you're interested in becoming a guest on The Capital Playbook Podcast Show, visit https://thecapitalplaybook.com and call Najaah Harris at 682-320-2590 to learn how to supercharge your commercial real estate business on the show that currently has over 1/4 million views on YouTube.
The show premieres on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 11:00 AM CST on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, SoundCloud, and everywhere you get your podcasts.
For More Information and Media Queries, Contact: Najaah Harris Phone: 682-320-2590 Email: najaah@thecapitalplaybook.com
