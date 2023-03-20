New Book from Oaklea Offers a Solution to the Scourge of Racism
A new book just released by The Oaklea Press presents a case that racism is endemic in America due to erroneous beliefs prevalent in the national psyche perpetuated by outdated nineteenth century scientific theories still taught in schools, and that it can be cured by propagating the truth.
Richmond, VA, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A new book, entitled, “Proof We’re All One: Why Race Is Only Skin Deep,” by award-winning author Stephen Hawley Martin, draws upon the findings of quantum mechanics research as well as genetics to show that we are indeed all created equal.
Martin said, “What we’re taught in school plays a huge role in creating our worldview, and students are still being taught Darwinian theory that says evolution works by random mutations and survival of the fittest. This supports the idea that some human races are more highly evolved than others. It was the underpinning of the imperialist belief in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries of ‘The White Man’s Burden.’ In this book I show that theory is only marginally correct at best and that in fact, under the skin, we are all created equal.”
Martin went on to say that history indicates politics and political action cannot and will not end racism, noting that legislation was passed 60 years ago that had that as the goal, and it hasn’t worked. In 1964, the Civil Rights Act went into effect prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Yet racism continues to exist and more than a fifth of people of color remain in poverty. He believes that the solution to racism is for what he sees as the truth to be taught in schools and that outdated theories should be replaced with what is now known to be true.
Martin focuses on three topics to make his case: 1) that our beliefs create our personal and collective realities; 2) that nineteenth century Scientific Materialism and the Darwinian theory that evolution is solely the result of random mutations and “survival of the fittest” is outdated, and serves to perpetuate the erroneous belief that some races are superior to others; 3) Quantum theory and experiments in quantum mechanics that indicate we really are equal because at a deep level we are all one—one life that shares the same consciousness; i.e., we each are facets of a single, universal mind.
Stephen Hawley Martin is the author of more than three-dozen books and a former principal of the world-renowned advertising agency, The Martin Agency, the firm that created the GEICO Gecko and “Virginia is for lovers.” Listed in Who’s Who in America, he is the only three-time winner of the Writer’s Digest Book Award, having won twice for fiction and once for nonfiction. He has also won First Prize for Visionary Fiction from Independent Publisher and First Prize for Nonfiction from USA Book News.
“Proof We’re All One: Why Race Is Only Skin Deep” is available from Amazon as a Kindle eBook (ASIN: B0BYGJQQGC) for $5.99, in trade paperback (ASIN: B0BYGT38LZ) for $10.99 and in hardcover (ASIN: B0BYGWN5NX) for $18.99. Bookstores and chains can order the book from Ingram by referencing the title and ISBN 978-1-892539-67-3.
The Oaklea Press Inc. was founded in 1995 and publishes business management, self-help, fiction, biographies, memoirs, scientific investigations, and those to do with body, mind and spirit.
